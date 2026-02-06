Eco-watchdog questions taxi escape plan for Thyspunt nuke fallout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An aerial photograph of the Thyspunt area where Eskom intends to build a nuclear reactor.

Environmental watchdog Wessa says Eskom’s renewed interest in the Eastern Cape site of Thyspunt for a nuclear reactor is seriously flawed — not least because of its Humansdorp taxi meltdown emergency evacuation plan.

Wildlife and Environment Society of SA Eastern Cape chair Dr Gary Koekemoer said the utility’s escape strategy, in the event of failure at the proposed plant, had to be challenged.

The plan was included in Eskom’s previous Thyspunt environmental impact assessment.

That study went through three iterations from 2007, and eventually in 2017 the environment department ruled that a preferable site was Duynefontein in the Western Cape.

“That safety plan for Thyspunt centred on evacuating St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis by taxis, which would come from Humansdorp.

“It’s a 15- to 20-minute journey from Humansdorp to St Francis, by which time a nuclear fallout cloud will have reached the nearby communities.

“The taxis will be trying to access communities via one road, against fleeing traffic.

“Which taxi will embark on a journey into a radioactive cloud/fallout?”

Koekemoer submitted these and other points after a meeting with representatives from WSP, the company appointed by Eskom to undertake a new environmental impact assessment (EIA) of its proposed 5200MW Thyspunt reactor.

He said he remained unconvinced that SA’s latest integrated resource plan or the possibility of generation four nuclear technology were sufficient grounds for a new assessment.

“In the previous EIA process, there was substantial input from experts and integrated and affected parties and, to a large extent, conditions remain the same.

“Gen 4 nuclear tech also covers a wide range of technological approaches to nuclear power, many of which were under development during the previous EIA.”

He said at the same time generation three nuclear technology was a declining industry.

He said the government’s latest integrated resource plan stipulated the aim of installing 5200 megawatts of nuclear energy by 2039.

“Why then embark on a new nuclear EIA for 5200MW if you already have approval for 4000 MW at Duynefontein? In my view, this is wasteful expenditure.”

Koekemoer also highlighted Wessa’s concerns about a range of other issues including the influx of large numbers of people into Humansdorp during the construction phase, which would place a huge strain on the town’s infrastructure, services and social fabric.

Any new assessment should compare this threat with other “mega-boil” towns such as Lephalale, where the construction of the Kusile power plant had created serious social problems.

He said cultural concerns included the Khoisan middens and fish traps at Thyspunt, and eco-concerns included that the sand expelled into the sea during construction of the plant would damage offshore chokka breeding beds.

Koekemoer said the volume of specialist reports that required detailed consideration made the proposed 30-day comment period untenable for citizens seeking to make input.