Murder case of Gqeberha businessman postponed again

Estelle le Grange, 57, is accused of conspiring to kill her partner, Gqeberha businessman Danie de Jager, along with couple Leeroy Scholtz and Anke-Marie Cilliers.

The murder case of Gqeberha businessman Danie de Jager has again been postponed.

The postponement to April 1 was granted by the Gqeberha magistrate’s court to allow police to conclude further investigations, including the finalisation of outstanding forensic and documentary evidence.

Several crucial aspects of the investigation remain outstanding, including DNA results, laboratory reports, two witness statements, and the medical records of the deceased, all of which are required before the matter can proceed.

As a result, all three accused, Estelle le Grange, 57, De Jager’s partner, and their tenants Leeroy Scholtz, 36, and Ankie-Marie Cilliers, 36, will remain in custody until the next court appearance, with no bail granted at this stage.

The accused face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances, relating to De Jager’s death at his Mangold Street home in Newton Park in October last year.

During Friday’s brief appearance, Le Grange and Cilliers appeared pensive and largely emotionless as proceedings unfolded.

At one point Scholtz was reprimanded by the magistrate after attempting to engage in conversation with Cilliers in the dock.

De Jager, 65, was found dead at his home in the early hours of Thursday, October 30, 2025.

He was allegedly smothered and assaulted with a blunt object resembling a hammer, following a staged robbery in an attempt to conceal the crime.

The case has now faced multiple postponements, with earlier delays linked to an incomplete case docket and outstanding forensic evidence.

Family members of the deceased have previously expressed frustration over the slow pace of proceedings, saying they continue to wait for answers and justice.

The Herald