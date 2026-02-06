‘Old people tell me I’ve saved their sons’ lives’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Igsaan Mallick of Gelvandale says music has become his therapy. In 2025 he released 56 songs, and at the PE Hip Hop Awards in July, he collected five of the top awards

Once a feared figure in the northern areas’ underworld, Igsaan Mallick has resurfaced — this time not for violence, but for his rap music rooted in survival and loss.

Mallick was repeatedly named in media reports between 2016 and 2024 for alleged gang-related activities, including multiple murder charges that once dominated headlines.

One day, when he was 18, one of his soccer teammates was shot next to him and he became a target because he was a witness.

“I was never in a gang,” Mallick, of Gelvandale, said.

“But all of us soccer players that were there that day were suddenly being shot at and hunted.

“So we had to defend ourselves and that is when I got involved in guns and shooting.”

Mallick was arrested in 2017 for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The investigation was carried out by the Hawks, and he ended up also being charged with six murders as well as multiple attempted murders.

While standing trial, tragedy struck close to home when his father was shot dead in the street in front of his mother in what was widely believed to be a revenge killing.

The shooter was the son of a man Mallick was accused of killing and is now serving his sentence in St Albans prison after being found guilty of the murder of Mallick’s father.

Mallick was later acquitted of all the murder charges and sentenced to nine years in prison for the firearm and ammunition charges.

He was a first-time offender and only had to serve 4½ years of his sentence.

“Prison isn’t a joke,” he said.

“Appearing in a court isn’t a joke. Because if that judge hits that gavel, nothing is going to change that.

“Being in prison is being buried alive.”

After serving his sentence, he was released on parole in 2022.

“When I was released, I wanted to find anyone that was involved in my father’s death, and then I was arrested again for two more murders.”

This time, while awaiting trial in prison, Mallick started thinking about his future.

He had always had a love for writing poetry and rapping, and realised that if he shared his stories through his music he would be able to turn all of his wrongdoing into something positive.

He subsequently spent all his spare time in prison writing lyrics.

He was eventually acquitted and released in February 2024 and set his mind on recording music and spreading a positive message for the youth.

His childhood soccer teammates, Denwin Farmer and Ronwen Williams, were both Bafana Bafana players at the time and helped him set up a studio in his home.

“Once I had the studio, I never stopped making music. I never hesitated and I was never afraid to speak the truth.”

In 2024 he started slowly, releasing 12 songs.

In 2025 he released 56 songs, and at the PE Hip Hop Awards in July, he collected five of the top awards including Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Rapper of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

Mallick said that even being nominated in these categories was an honour, but winning every award that he was nominated for was validation that he was doing the right thing.

“My lyrics and my stories have an impact on people that grew up in the northern areas.

“People come up to me and tell me that I have changed their life.

“Old people tell me that I have saved their sons’ lives.

“Mothers have brought tears to my eyes after telling me the positive impact my music has had on their children.

“I never wanted to get involved in crime. In order to defend myself, I had to.

“And the pain of losing my father made me so angry and that anger consumed me.

“Once I sat with that pain, alone, I had to face it and deal with it.

“Music became my therapy.”

Mallick said he already had 52 unreleased songs for 2026 and would release one every weekend of the year.