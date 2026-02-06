Sarah Baartman ANC conference postponed over disputes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC's Sarah Baartman regional elective conference in Port Alfred has been suspended after three branch disputes were lodged.

The ANC’s Sarah Baartman elective conference has been suspended due to three branch disputes lodged.

The region was due to hold its ninth conference from Wednesday to Friday this week at the Port Alfred Civic Centre in the Ndlambe municipality.

Regional co-ordinator Johannes Hobbs said credentials could not be presented.

“We can’t have a conference with disputes not attended to.”

He said the region had a 70% threshold of branches in good standing to hold the conference.

“The secretary-general [Fikile Mbalula] has directed that the conference be held in abeyance to ensure that all pending disputes are finalised.

“This is a constitutional safeguard to ensure that every branch and every member’s voice is legally and fairly represented before we proceed.”

He called on branches and members to remain disciplined and rely only on communication from his office.

“Do not be misled by unauthorised narratives or staged photos. True discipline requires us to respect organisational processes rather than resorting to public deception.”

The Herald