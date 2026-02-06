Second rabid seal strands in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A second case of rabies in a Cape fur seal in the Eastern Cape has been confirmed.

Bayworld-based seal expert and marine stranding co-ordinator Dr Greg Hofmeyr said when the seal came ashore at Sardinia Bay it was alive but undergoing seizures and foaming at the mouth.

He said the incident took place on January 8.

“Lifeguards on duty contacted the stranding response team from Bayworld, who were on site within an hour. By this time the seal was dead.

“Due to the large number of people present, this incident had the potential to be a serious health risk.

“However, the comatose state of the animal and the actions of the lifeguards prevented any interactions.”

Hofmeyr said the carcass was removed and samples taken the next day showed the animal had been rabid.

“This was the second confirmed case of rabies in a Cape fur seal in the Eastern Cape.”

The first confirmed case in the province dates back to November last year. An animal tried to attack surfers at Jeffreys Bay. It was subsequently euthanised and tested positive for rabies.

Hofmeyr said after the Sardinia Bay incident, the public was reminded to keep their distance from seals, both in the sea and on land.

“Any sightings ashore, or of seals behaving strangely, or any carcasses of seals, should be reported via the Bayworld stranding hotline, 071 724 2122, as soon as possible.

“Response to any seals ashore should only be by experts. The stranding response team are trained, experienced and vaccinated, and have the appropriate equipment and permits to deal with these situations.

“Please note that all seals are protected by law and it is an offence to harm or disturb them.”

The Herald