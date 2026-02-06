Walmer High pupils and parents protest over classroom overcrowding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parents and pupils of Walmer High School brought traffic and teaching to a standstill on Thursday morning as they protested against overcrowding at the school.

The protest was at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Heugh Road.

This comes amid growing frustration over long-standing capacity challenges at the school, which serves as the only high school for Walmer Township and surrounding areas, accommodating 2,400 pupils.

Despite this, Walmer High School has continued to record strong academic results, achieving a 96.6% matric pass rate in 2025.

And while a meeting was held between relevant roleplayers on Thursday morning regarding short-term and potential long-term solutions, the issue of an additional school in the community has been ongoing for several years.

School governing body chair Professor Mtyaleka said overcrowding was denying pupils their constitutional right to quality education.

“When you have 60 learners in a classroom designed for 37, the standard of education is already compromised.

“We are concerned that this situation could lead to learner frustration and eventual dropouts, as teachers are unable to give learners the individual attention they need.

“With so many learners in one class and limited time per period, it becomes difficult to identify those who are falling behind.

“This situation is long overdue and should not be happening.”

Mtyaleka said parents had to take matters into their own hands until a solution was presented, to protect their children’s futures.

“As parents, we feel it is our responsibility to take part in shaping the future of our children and our school.

“This is the future of black children and it is imperative that we take charge of it,” Mtyaleka said.

Walmer Township community leader Wandile Gxekwa said overcrowding at the school had been an ongoing issue for more than a decade.

“The decision to close the road was a last resort.

“We have been engaging with the municipality since 2012. This road closure is temporary.

“The immediate solution would be for the municipality to make temporary land available so that the department can erect temporary structures and allow learners to return to class.

“The reason we are in this situation now is that there is money to build the school, but no land on which to build it,” Gxekwa said.

Pupils also shared their experiences of overcrowded classrooms, describing conditions that made effective learning difficult.

One grade 12 pupil said classrooms were overcrowded and poorly ventilated.

“My class has 41 children and only one teacher. It’s so full, and it gets hot because the windows don’t open.

“When there are noisemakers in the class, the teacher can’t discipline everyone.

“Even when she is teaching, she mostly teaches the front of the class or small groups, which means some learners get left behind,” she said.

Another matric pupil said: “In my class, we have 60 learners taught by one teacher.

“I think what’s happening here is necessary.

“We need more classrooms and more teachers so that we can learn better and pass better.”

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department was aware of the situation and had begun taking steps to address overcrowding.

“The department is currently busy with the procurement of 10 prefabs for the school.

“The construction of a new school was approved as early as last year.

“We are just waiting for the municipality to provide us with a piece of land.

“So there’s been movement from the side of the department.”

He said they were awaiting approval from the municipality regarding the land.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said a multi-stakeholder meeting was held on Thursday involving the municipality, department of education, school governing body, parents and community leaders.

He confirmed that a long-term solution was in place, with Walmer Erf 11305 being earmarked as a school site.

“As part of activating this plan, the city will submit an environmental impact assessment (EIA) application to the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism during the week of February 16.

“Once submitted, the statutory review process is expected to take approximately six to 10 months ... it was agreed that monthly technical meetings will be convened to track the progress of the EIA and related planning steps.”

He said while the long-term plan was under way, the community had requested that a site for temporary school structures be identified.

“Though space exists within the current school yard for approximately 10 temporary units, community leadership has expressed a preference for a separate interim site.

“The municipality has undertaken to urgently investigate the feasibility of identifying a temporary site.

“A feedback session has been scheduled for tomorrow where the city will report back on available options and council processes that must be followed to implement any temporary solution.”