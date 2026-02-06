WATCH | ‘They shot my bakkie’: Attempted hit on man linked to Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crime scene of the attack on Wiandre Pretorius, who was implicated by Witness D in the Madlanga Commission. Pretorius escaped unharmed with 16 bullets riddled into his car. /Thulani Mbele

“Guys, No 13 Klappe Street, Van Dyk Park. Please come and assist me. They shot my bakkie. I don’t know if it’s a hit or something.”

This is the frantic message of distress that Wiandre Pretorius sent to a community WhatsApp group moments after unknown gunmen emptied 16 bullets while he hid in his car.

The attempted hit on Pretorius happened on Thursday morning in Van Dyk Park, Ekurhuleni. The occupants of the car that shoot at him sped off.

Pretorius was implicated by slain Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, also known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense. Mbhense was allegedly tortured by the Ekurhuleni metro police department in April 2022 during interrogation.

Police said 16 bullets were shot at Pretorius.

“It is reported that the victim was about to drive into his residence when attacked by unknown suspects driving a white Toyota Vitz. They fired shots at him before driving away. The victim escaped unharmed, and the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage. Investigations are under way,” said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

The police are investigating an attempted murder.

The commission spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said they were aware of the incident.

“I don’t want to talk too much about the details because it is not clear what happened, but I should say that Mr Pretorius at the moment is not in the commission’s sights,” he said.

