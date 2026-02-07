Infrastructure crumbles as provinces misspend on schools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has warned the Eastern Cape against misusing government grants allocated to it while schools still struggle with unsafe infrastructure.

Gwarube, speaking during her visit to schools in Amathole District on Friday, said poor planning was not an excuse for the department’s misspending while schools still struggle with unsafe toilets, old buildings and broken infrastructure.

“Our fiscal envelope is consistently shrinking, but the pressures are increasing,” Gwarube said.

“That means whatever the Treasury allocates to us must be spent effectively. We do not want fiscal dumping. We want proper planning and real impact.”

Her message comes as the country nears the end of the financial year, a time when departments often rush to spend unused funds.

Gwarube said she had already spoken firmly to all nine provincial education MECs, insisting that every conditional grant be spent properly and on time.

“What we are not going to tolerate this year is under-expenditure on infrastructure. If we don’t spend the money allocated to education, we send a message that we don’t have the capacity, and that cannot be true when our schools are in such need,” she said.

One of the minister’s biggest concerns remains pit toilets, especially in rural provinces such as the Eastern Cape.

While she welcomed progress in building new schools and replacing some unsafe toilets, she said the job was far from done.

“No pit toilet must still be in sight; our schools must be places of safety and dignity, not just for learners but for teachers too.”

She said about 300 schools in the Eastern Cape still have pit toilets not covered by the current Safe Schools programme, and she expects that number to be reduced by at least half by the end of the financial year.

“We have a R120bn deficit of infrastructure nationally, so essentially each and every province has to spend exactly what they are allocated,” she said.

Gwarube emphasised that education monitoring cannot focus only on cities. She said rural districts must receive the same attention, support and oversight.

“We can’t only check on schools in big cities; we must come to rural districts and see for ourselves how schools are really performing.”

Despite commitments to improve infrastructure, some pupils say basic services remain a challenge.

A pupil at Fezeka Primary School, one of the schools Gwarube visited, who asked to remain anonymous, said there were no rubbish bins on the premises, resulting in litter being scattered around the school.

She also raised concern about access to clean water.

“We need tap water. The water we drink from the tanks is dirty and has a smell,” she said.

The school has about 500 learners, a full Grade R clas, and a full staff complement.

Principal Nana Nicoledi Msuthwana raised concerns about ageing infrastructure.

“The school was built in 1982 and needs major renovations. While toilets and fencing are in place, the kitchen is small and not ideal for the school nutrition programme,” said Msuthwana.

Inclusive education

Eastern Cape department of education head Sharon Maasdorp said the province was aiming to improve performance at matric level while remaining realistic.

“We want to push the district from 85% to 90%, but we must be realistic and guide learners based on their strengths,” Maasdorp said.

She added that inclusive education remained a priority.

“I’m very passionate about inclusive education. We’re not waiting anymore; our learners need support now.”

The minister highlighted provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, which performed well by prioritising quintile 1 to 3 schools, serving the poorest learners.

“There is something working in our poorest schools, and we must protect and strengthen that,” she said.

