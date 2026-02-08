News

China condemns Islamabad mosque attack, pledges support for Pakistan

Reuters Agency

Reuters

People gather to attend the funeral of victims after the suicide explosion at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Waseem Khan)

China condemned an attack on a Shi’ite mosque in Islamabad, pledging support on Sunday for the Pakistan government’s efforts to “maintain national security and stability”.

China is “deeply shocked” by Friday’s attack, the foreign ministry said.

An attacker opened fire at the gates of the mosque before setting off a suicide bomb and killing at least 31 people in the deadliest attack of its sort in Pakistan’s capital in more than a decade.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Sunday Times marks 120 years of fearless journalism

2

Cape Town’s N2 wall ‘will divide, not protect’

3

PETER BRUCE | The next DA leader needs to change course

4

Gauteng health MEC backs ‘best HOD’ despite SIU findings

5

Feast for army top brass, famine for troops