Kleinskool brothers face off in thrilling dance finale

A dancer shows off his moves at the The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition at Shark Rock Pier

It was brother versus brother in a finale straight out of a movie as Kleinskool siblings Junior “Spidey” Booysen and Mason “Beasty” went head-to-head in an electrifying dance battle that had the crowd roaring in Gqeberha on Saturday.

In the end, it was the younger Booysen who edged it, with Mason, 18, emerging victorious and keeping his dream alive of becoming a two-time SA champion and representing the country at the 2026 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Zurich, Switzerland, on October 24.

His brother is 25.

The search for SA’s top street dancers kicked off on Saturday as the Red Bull Dance Your Style five-city regional qualifier series launched at Shark Rock Pier.

More than 500 people turned out on a scorching day, with families cooling off in the sea while a much-needed crisp breeze tempered the fiery dance moves unleashed on the floor.

On Sunday, the tour moved to Cape Town, ending in Johannesburg on February 21.

Winners from each qualifier proceed to the final, with the top dancer earning the chance to represent SA in Zurich.

What began as a top-16 showdown, with the audience acting as judges and voting for their favourite dancers, quickly intensified as the field was cut to the top eight.

Mason won his first trophy in 2024 and represented SA at the World Championships in India.

The Chatty Senior Secondary School pupil said though his books came first, he was proud to showcase his talent.

This despite having to dance through a back injury he sustained in the 2025 format of the competition in Cape Town.

“It was an honour for me to showcase my talent at the Red Bull Dance Your Style, especially with my brother.

“It was exciting, and I was aware that I might compete against my brother in the final,” Mason said.

“It was a bit tricky because we dance every single day together, we do combos, creative moves together, so for me, I was a bit nervous, because I knew he knew my moves and I knew his moves.

“However, I was also enjoying it, because it was against my brother, and we were showing each other what we could do.

“For me, education comes first, then my dancing.

“Last week, we had a cypher battle, we danced all dance genres, hip-hop, amapiano, gqom, we showcased our new moves, and that is how I prepared myself.”

Heading to the finals, Mason said he had to improve his musicality, creativity and breathing skills.

Both brothers come from the Dejavu Dance Space Studio at the Cleary Park Shopping Centre.

Speaking on his journey to the finals, Junior said it was tough.

“My favourite moment in the competition was in the final.

“In the second round, to be honest, I did not expect a lot of the moves that I saw, so I was quite surprised, and that was awesome for me,” Junior said.

Their mother, Elainge Vooysene-Booysen, said she was proud of both her children and admitted she was nervous when they met in the finals.

“I did not know who was going to win, but I told myself there must be a loser.

“I love my sons, and I am proud of both my sons.

“When I see my children dancing, I am happy they are not on the streets with the gangsters.

“They went to church, I was proud, and I prayed until now, and I am proud of them.

“Mason gave his money to me [won in 2024]. I felt great because we bought ourselves a new home,” she said.

The Herald