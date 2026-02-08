Swift action leads to arrest after fatal Walker Drive shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man was shot dead in a shop at the Walker Drive shopping centre on Sunday

A swift response by residents and private security guards led to the arrest of a 42-year-old suspect within minutes of a fatal shooting at the Walker Drive shopping centre on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at 10.35am, a suspect entered a business at the shopping centre carrying a black backpack.

Four gunshots were heard.

The suspect exited the shop carrying the backpack and fled on foot.

“Community members and private security guards gave chase as the suspect ran towards the bushes along Walker Drive.

“The police were alerted and, with the assistance of the community and private security, the suspect was apprehended.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 36-year-old in the shop with multiple gunshot wounds.

“He was declared dead at the scene. A firearm with ammunition, as well as the backpack carried by the suspect, was recovered,” Van Rensburg said.

She said nothing was stolen during the incident.

The motive for the attack was unknown at this stage.

The suspect is being detained on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the week.

The Herald