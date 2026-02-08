Unite for Change leaders consult Gqeberha residents on policies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BOSA deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster and Rise Mzansi national chair Vuyiswa Ramokgopa at the Nelson Mandela Bay Yacht Club Unite for Change meeting on Saturday

Safety, justice and ethical leadership are among the issues Nelson Mandela Bay residents want stricter policies on.

This emerged at a Unite for Change planning session at the Gqeberha harbour’s yacht club on Saturday.

Unite for Change is a coalition of three national political parties, led by Mmusi Maimane (BOSA), Patricia de Lille (GOOD) and Songezo Zibi (Rise Mzansi).

Unite for Change also unpacked a five-point plan for local government, which is: capable and ethical leadership, local economic recovery, dignity through basic services, safety and justice, and digitisation.

The party’s roadshow across SA aims to engage and hear from communities about their policy priorities.

About 50 people attended the event.

Rise Mzansi national chair Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said new political forces were born from an urgent need to rescue SA.

“Unite for Change is a joint initiative. It is a platform.

“It is an alliance of sorts. We have come together as three parties to contest the 2026 local government elections.

“People are tired of seeing parties constantly splitting, dividing and fighting among each other.

“People want to see parties working together, so we wanted to work together to create a bigger political party that can contest in the different municipalities.

“We are busy engaging with different municipalities.

“We have our process for developing our municipal plans, so here in this city, we will develop a change plan, an action plan, of how we are going to turn it around.

“That is why we are engaging with many members of the community, different organisations, as well as our members on the ground,” Ramokgopa said.

She said issues raised by residents, such as corruption and ward councillors who did not perform, were relevant.

KwaDwesi resident Phumezo Jijana said policies must ensure corruption was treated as a serious crime.

“Public representatives and civil representatives should be held accountable.

“Another issue is a system that monitors councillors to make sure they can adequately do their work.

“There are a lot of competent activists, but a lot of people are not interested because who wants to wake up to a bullet shell next to you with weird phone calls at night saying you must sign this contract,” Jijana said.

BOSA deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster said social justice was important for policies.

“Part of the anchors that we have framed for our policies to ensure they are anchored in social justice is that we want to see there is access, equity in every aspect of service delivery in local government, and so social justice becomes integral to ensuring that is the case.

“For example, when you look at health care, each citizen has to have equal access to that service delivery.

“When we speak of value, we have to be united around values as a country for us to have a vision of what the country looks like.

“It starts with aligning with our values.

“A lot of the rot and decay in our country is because there has been a decay of our values.

“Ideology can differ from one party to the next, but one thing we do have to agree on is values, so we as Unite for Change have agreed to centre ourselves around values,” Hlazo-Webster said.

GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon said they did not only need political change but ethical leaders.

“In the absence of that, you will not find any material change taking place in this metro.

“If we want to turn around this metro, we need people with principles, with values.

“There needs to be consequences.

“We need a situation where, if councillors are corrupt and they break the law, they must be dealt with,” Troon said.

The Herald