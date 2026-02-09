Animal sanctuary mourns loss of cherished birds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eight birds have been killed in a mysterious overnight attack at Animals in Wonderland Educational Wildlife Sanctuary. Two of those birds are Zazu and Zoe, both yellow hornbills

A devastating overnight attack has left the owners of Animals in Wonderland Educational Wildlife Sanctuary heartbroken after several of its most cherished birds were killed when an unknown predator breached their enclosures.

The incident, which occurred in the late hours of Saturday, claimed the lives of two hornbills, two barn owls, two Harris Hawks, an Augur buzzard and a Cape Eagle Owl.

Sanctuary owner Jeru Greenfingers said staff woke up to several empty enclosures after the overnight attack.

“We woke up to five empty cages. It’s absolutely heartbreaking. We’ve had these birds for so many years.

“We suspect that a pack of dogs in the area is at fault here, but we can’t prove anything as yet.

“We found some carcasses along the pathway.

“I can’t begin to describe the loss that we are experiencing right now,” she said.

According to Greenfingers, there are clear signs that the enclosures were dug into, leading them to believe the attack was carried out by one or more dogs.

Digging marks were found at several enclosures.

The sanctuary in Crockarts Hope has been operating for 16 years and is run by Greenfingers and her husband, Juan “Zookeeper” Claasen, who has spent more than 26 years caring for wildlife.

They offer wildlife educational programmes, holiday club adventures and more.

Some of the birds had been in Greenfingers’ care for more than 16 years, including Gray, the Augur buzzard.

Zazu and Zoe, the two yellow hornbills, were nursed back to health after arriving at the sanctuary.

“These birds were not just animals in our care, they were family, ambassadors, and souls we loved and protected every single day.

“To find this loss is something no words can truly describe. Right now, we are terrified of losing more.

“We urgently need to secure and fully enclose our sanctuary to prevent this from ever happening again,” Greenfingers said.

The distraught owners are taking drastic steps to secure the sanctuary and prevent more animals from getting hurt or attacked.

“We have launched a donations page on our website to help raise funds for the materials needed to build higher and stronger fencing to protect the animals that remain.

“Material donations are our greatest need at this stage.

“We urgently need to fully secure and enclose the sanctuary to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.

“To do this properly, we need to raise R200,000 for predator-proof fencing, reinforced enclosures and essential security upgrades,” she said.

Since sharing their appeal, the sanctuary has received an outpouring of support on social media, with messages of sympathy, offers of assistance and pledges of donations.

Community members have also offered materials and help with labour as the sanctuary works to secure its enclosures and protect the animals that remain.

The Herald