Bay doctor accused of raping teenager

Community members handed over a petition at the KwaDwesi police station calling for an investigation into further allegations

A Nelson Mandela Bay doctor has been arrested on a charge of rape after a teenager from his community alleged that he had lured her to a house and sexually assaulted her.

As the man appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday, similar allegations emerged from community members who had gathered in protest.

They claimed that the 17-year-old girl was not his first alleged victim.

The doctor, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charge, works at a state hospital.

A case was opened against him at the Despatch police station on Sunday.

On Monday morning, a group of Bayland informal settlement residents marched to the KwaDwesi police station.

Led by community activist Tamsanqa Nkevu, they called for an investigation to be carried out into further allegations that child prostitution and human trafficking of girls aged between 13 and 16 were taking place in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, Qonce and East London.

Calls and text messages to the doctor for comment went unanswered.

It was later learnt that he was already in custody.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed that a 58-year-old man had appeared briefly in the Kariega magistrate’s court on a charge of rape.

He said he was remanded in custody, with the case postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.

“The accused was arrested for his alleged involvement in the rape of a 17-year-old girl at a house in Kariega on Sunday February 1,” Nkohli said.

“A criminal case was opened at the Despatch police station on February 3, which was later transferred to the Kariega station for further investigation.

“We will not be releasing any further details about the case at this stage to avoid compromising the investigation process.”

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana said they were unaware of any formal report regarding the alleged incident.

“If such information is officially communicated to us, we will act accordingly and follow due process,” Mavovana said.

The teenage complainant’s mother said her daughter was allegedly recruited by another girl in the neighbourhood.

The distraught woman said she had learnt about the alleged incident after she noticed her daughter acting in an unusual manner.

She found out that her daughter had skipped school and was seen loitering around Zwide.

“I thought it was because she was embarrassed about repeating her grade,” she said.

“But I found out from one of the girls that she was part of a group with a new ‘friend’ — an older man who had money to [allegedly] buy them booze.”

She said she was shocked when she discovered that her daughter had planned to leave for Qonce with another woman in the area.

“I was told that they were running away from [the accused] ... That is when I thought to myself, this is big.”

Her daughter, she said, denied at first that she had been raped.

“I was shocked at the police station when the detective told me that she had finally opened up about what had [allegedly] happened.”

The aunt of another alleged victim said she had learnt from her 15-year-old niece on Monday that she was part of the group that had allegedly met up with the accused.

This was after the community had called a meeting.

“It was at this meeting that revelations were made.

“My niece also told residents that she had [allegedly been raped] as well.”

She said they were in the process of reporting a case.

According to the aunt, her niece was similarly lured by a group in January to “a friend” who would allegedly buy alcohol for them.

“She [allegedly] went to the suspect’s house to have fun.

“The first time, she said, nothing happened to her.”

But during the second visit, she alleged the accused had once again bought alcohol, which the girl drank before blacking out.

That was when she was allegedly raped.

Resident Thozama Peter said it was the community’s belief that a mother and her daughters were involved in recruiting the girls.

“Now, we have decided to fight for the rights of our children because they are [allegedly] being harassed sexually.”

She said the alleged incidents started in December.

Nkevu said he was informed about the allegations against the doctor on Thursday.

He then met with the Bayland community on Friday morning.

“I said I would drop everything because this is a serious matter,” Nkevu said.

“I felt the need to take it up.

“I then tabled a plan.

“I told them that there would be no burning of tyres and shutting down of streets.

“I said we were going to have a peaceful march and hand over a petition to the station commander to voice our concerns.

“Monday’s march was a success and we are happy with the outcome.

“Child trafficking is an issue of concern.

“These [alleged] recruiters and handlers are paid to recruit these girls.”

KwaDwesi police station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Sinethemba Madikizela told the marchers that their petition would be studied and handed over to the district commissioner, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata.

He said the community was welcome at the station to discuss matters.

“I know there’s a case that has been opened. I’m in possession of the case number,” he said.

“The case was opened ... if there’s something that is needed from us, we will do it.

“This is not our case, but the SAPS is one.

“We’ll contact the Despatch station commander and find out what’s going on with this case.”

.