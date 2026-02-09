Chamber launches new ‘Made in the Bay’ pride strategy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber is establishing a new strategy to highlight business excellence and stop the city from sliding into deindustrialisation and massive joblessness.

Addressing the media at the chamber’s Gqeberha offices on Monday, chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said “Made in the Bay” was a strategic pillar focused on driving industrial pride, competitiveness and market visibility.

“Made in the Bay showcases and promotes the products, services, innovation and skills produced in Nelson Mandela Bay, bringing the Bay of Opportunity to life through the people, businesses and capabilities that underpin the metro’s economic base,” she said.

“By amplifying locally produced excellence to national and international audiences, the initiative strengthens local value chains and reinforces the metro’s competitiveness.

“It positions Nelson Mandela Bay not only as an investment destination, but as a place where world-class products and solutions are conceived, manufactured and delivered to global markets.”

Van Huyssteen said the global manufacturing playing field had changed fundamentally with the upending of the world trade order over the past year.

“However, among the original Brics [Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA] bloc countries, SA is the only one not moving with urgency to open new export markets.

“India, China and Brazil are signing various free trade agreements with non-Brics markets, for example, India reaching a trade agreement with Europe.

“This has resulted in SA now also having to compete with India in the European market.”

She said China now accounted for more than half of global vehicle manufacturing capacity, supported by significant state subsidies and lower energy costs.

“SA, producing just 0.65% of global vehicle volumes, does not have the benefit of scale and is increasingly exposed.”

She said Asian markets were furthermore flooding their much lower priced vehicles into the SA market.

“This is evident in terms of the growing displacement of sales in the domestic market, which is becoming increasingly dominated by much more affordable imported offerings from Asian markets.

“The Bay is disproportionately affected by these developments, especially concerning deindustrialisation, compared to the rest of the country.

“Manufacturing accounts for 21% of the metro’s GDP, and is responsible for employing over 40% of the people working in the country’s automotive sector.”

She said the SA domestic vehicle market had not grown to the extent envisaged in the Automotive Master Plan, while localisation levels had declined to between 30-40% compared to the target of 60%.

“At the same time, fast-moving developments have put local, completely knocked down [CKD] manufacturing, with its low economies of scale, at risk.

“This requires agility and responsiveness when responding to the issues, to retain investment and employment in the industry and through its surrounding ecosystem.”

CKD refers to manufacturing using imported individual parts.

This process allows manufacturers to avoid high import taxes, lower production costs, and create local jobs.

“It is urgent and vital to reverse the current position that incentivises semi-knocked down assembly over CKD manufacturing.

“SA automotive policy must put localisation and local job creation at the forefront.

“This policy must be put in place with absolute speed, to prevent further deindustrialisation of the industry from taking place.”

She said that at a local level, the headwinds which affected businesses included high electricity costs, lack of maintenance of electricity, water and sanitation infrastructure and infrastructure crime and vandalism.

Currently in the news, the Driftsands sewage treatment works is not functioning because of cable theft, and millions of litres of untreated effluent are running daily into the sea on Gqeberha’s picturesque Wild Side, a situation which The Herald exposed in March 2025.

Asked about this, Van Huyssteen said the pollution of the ocean, as a key Bay asset, threatened watersports events and the Blue Flag status enjoyed by several Gqeberha beaches, which was an important drawcard for tourism.

“We need to ringfence a budget and ensure it is used to combat the vandalism, theft and lack of maintenance which led to that situation.”

The Herald