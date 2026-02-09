Eyethu Fishing forced into restructuring, 200 jobs on line

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eyethu Fishing at Gqeberha’s harbour has announced plans to restructure, placing more than 200 jobs at risk.

The news was announced to staff on February 3.

In a letter to employees, chief executive Eric Smuts said the company needed to share difficult news.

“Eyethu Fishing will begin a formal consultation process about changes to our business.

“These changes are necessary because our lease at the Gqeberha harbour is ending, and our fish processing operations have not been sustainable for some time.”

He said Eyethu had rented its factory building from the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) for many years.

The building was built in 1989.

“With the lease expiring on March 31 2026, and the building reaching the end of its useful life, TNPA has advised that it wants to redevelop the property.

“We submitted a bid last year to stay on the site, but our proposal was not accepted as it did not meet TNPA’s requirements.”

Smuts said Eyethu had previously commissioned engineers to assess whether the company could repair the existing building or construct a new facility.

“At the same time, we tried many ways to improve our business — applying for more fishing quotas, processing catches from other companies, developing new products and reprocessing imported fish.

“These efforts helped a little, but not enough to make the business sustainable,” he said.

“After looking at every option, we have had to make the painful decision to restructure.

“This may mean closing our fish processing factory, affecting about 210 of our colleagues.”

Smuts said Eyethu’s management was aware this news would cause worry and uncertainty, and all staff would be treated fairly and with respect.

“The process will include a formal and fair consultation with all employees who may be affected, access to counselling and wellbeing services, and fair severance packages if jobs cannot be saved, in line with company policy and South African labour law.

“This decision was not taken lightly.”

Smuts said on Saturday there was no plan to move the fishing processing aspect of the business.

“That operation isn’t profitable. To move it makes no sense. It will cost a lot of money to move.

“To set up a factory is a lot of money. We have looked at that option, but it wouldn’t work.

“The fishing will continue, but the processing will cease. The rest of the business will keep running.

“When the vessels come in, they will sell to others who will process it.”

Transnet said on Friday morning it was preparing a statement. However, it was not sent by the time of publication.

The Herald