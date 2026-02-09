Gqeberha artist gets big international break

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Gqeberha visual artist has been afforded the opportunity to take his craft to Thailand as part of the Studio 88 Art Residency programme in Chiang Mai.

Sakhumzi Nyendwana recently received the news that he had been selected for the residency that will take place from February 18 to March 22.

According to his acceptance letter, his selection reflected their admiration for his outstanding artistic practice, dedication to visual arts and commitment to cultural exchange.

According to the Studio 88 website, the residency is open to diverse art forms such as literature, visual arts, new media, performing arts (dance, theatre, music), craft and design.

During his residency in Chiang Mai, he would be granted access to their professional studio space, and get opportunities to engage with local and international artists.

The 40-year-old said he was excited about the opportunity to learn and share knowledge with other like-minded performers and artists.

“They said to me during a telephone call that they had received a number of applications, but they chose me, because their selection process checked what artists were doing online and their background.

“They needed someone that taught art, whose art was based on the community, which would allow for an exchange to educate people that art can heal.

“The village we are going to is a small village in Thailand, so projects that are similar to the ones that I am doing here at home are the sort of projects needed over there,” Nyendwana said.

Forced to relocate his business from Motherwell, because of crime, he now operates his business in Colchester.

While his skill set is on full display at his business in Colchester, his dream of achieving further international glory has been met with a financial challenge as the trip would cost about R90,000.

“I had to close my studio in Motherwell in 2022, after I did my artwork of Nelson Mandela that is in a taxi rank. That work was my goodbye, because the crime was getting overwhelming.

“I was getting tourists from overseas, where I would show them how I helped to transform my community, we would walk around exchanging our culture with the world, but I did not want to risk their safety.

“It was not easy working in Colchester, because people did not know me.

“But I have been working now conducting workshops. I set up a studio in Colchester. We are near to Addo Elephant Park, so there are many projects that I have in mind.

“It hurts me a little, because I do not get support at home. Coming from a disadvantaged background, not having the money to go does make me feel discouraged.

“Yes my work is beautiful, people see it, but at home it is not seen,” the Living Legacy award winner said.