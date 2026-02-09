Gqeberha centre opens applications for girls’ substance abuse programme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta says it is vital to create an environment where young people struggling with drug addiction feel safe in their journey towards recovery.

The Ernest Malgas Treatment Centre in Gqeberha is inviting applications for girls requiring treatment for substance abuse.

Substance abuse affects not only those struggling with addiction but also their families and communities.

The New Brighton centre offers a comprehensive treatment programme tailored specifically for young women, focusing on holistic healing that addresses the psychological and emotional aspects of substance abuse.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said the programme was a vital step in efforts to combat substance abuse among young women.

“We recognise that early intervention and dedicated support are crucial in guiding our youth towards recovery and resilience,” she said.

Participants will engage in various therapeutic activities, including counselling, group therapy, life skills training, and recreational activities.

The goal is not only to address substance abuse but also to equip participants with the tools and skills needed to navigate life’s challenges effectively.

“We encourage parents, guardians, and caregivers to consider this opportunity for their daughters who may be struggling with substance abuse issues.

“The application process is straightforward, and our team is ready to assist with any inquiries.

“We must create an environment where our young women feel safe and supported in their journey towards recovery,” Fanta said.

For more information, or to apply, contact the centre.