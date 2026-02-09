Gqeberha principal accused of assault

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Gqeberha school principal is facing common assault charges after she allegedly slapped a young pupil in front of his friends.

Elundini Primary School principal Yoliswa Mfazwe appeared in court on Thursday where the case was postponed to March 2.

The 53-year-old is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old pupil on January 26 at the Motherwell school after she claimed that he swore at her saying “p*** off”.

However, the mother of the grade 7 pupil, who cannot be named to protect him, informed the school governing body (SGB) that her son had directed the swear words towards his schoolmates and not Mfazwe.

When approached, Mfazwe declined to comment and referred questions to Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima.

“I had given them my response to the allegations,” Mfazwe said.

Mtima said the department was investigating the matter.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that a case was opened against Mfazwe, who appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Janse van Rensburg said it was alleged that Mfazwe had slapped the boy.

“The [alleged] victim’s parent tried to amicably resolve the matter, but with no success,” Van Rensburg said.

In the complaint to the SGB, the mother said Mfazwe had physically and emotionally harassed her son.

“When the bell rang on January 26, declaring the end of break time, the principal was clearing the school corridors, instructing the pupils to go back to their classes, [my son] heard her and told his friends that break time was over and they argued with him and he swore and told his friends to p*** off.

“The principal heard him and assumed he was talking to her.

“When he tried to explain to her, she did not want to listen to him and she [allegedly] physically harassed my son and slapped him twice near his ear … ” she wrote.

She said Mfazwe allegedly slapped him in front of other pupils.

“She did not stop there.

“She dragged him by his school bag and took him to her office where she insulted him and forced him to read the school code of conduct.

“While he was trying to read it, she [allegedly] continued to beat him and slapped him at the back of his head three times,” the complaint reads.

The SGB stated in a letter dated January 28 that they were fully aware of and guided by the SA Schools Act, which clearly prohibited corporal punishment and any form of physical or degrading treatment of pupils.

In light of the seriousness of the allegation raised, the SGB requested a meeting with the mother on January 29 to hear her account in person, clarify the concerns raised, and determine appropriate steps in line with school policy and department procedures.

The mother said she attended the meeting but was not satisfied and proceeded to open the case.

She said police called her to attend a meeting on Wednesday at the school in the presence of Mfazwe.

She said that at the meeting, police officers told Mfazwe that she would not be arrested because the child was not injured.

“They said they only needed a statement from her. She could come with them that day to the station or the following day,” the mother said.

Van Rensburg said arrangements were made by the police to meet the mother at the school for the pointing out of the alleged perpetrator, as the alleged victim was a minor.

“It must be heeded that there are certain processes that must be followed when the [alleged] victim is a minor, hence the involvement of the parent,” she said.

Van Rensburg said police followed the prescribed procedures regarding the pointing-out process, and an investigating officer, who had no personal relationship with Mfazwe, was in charge of the process.

She said Mfazwe was then served with a notice to appear in court.