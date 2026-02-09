Knysna municipal manager suspended over security tender investigation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Knysna municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba has been placed on precautionary suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.

The decision was made at a council meeting on Friday.

The precautionary suspension revolves around a security tender.

In a statement, municipal spokesperson Christopher Bezuidenhout said precautionary suspension was to protect the interests of the council and Mapholoba.

“No comment will be made on the merits of the case, as the matter is confidential. No media queries will be entertained in this regard,” he said.

Strategic services and integrated human settlements director Richard Martin was appointed to act as municipal manager.

Mayor Thando Matika said he would not comment on the matter.

“The matter is still under investigation, which must be concluded within 30 days,” he said.

“After we receive an update on the investigation, the council will be able to comment further if necessary,” he said.

​DA councillor Sharon Sabbagh said any complaints regarding disciplinary charges required investigation.

“Due process must be followed. Acting prematurely does not ensure compliance with legislative requirements, accountability, or good governance.

“We need to allow the process to conclude without interference to ensure fairness, compliance and protection for the individual.

“The charges are allegations from a single complainant, which is why the matter was held in committee,” she said.

Municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) member and Knysna Independent Movement councillor Susan Campbell confirmed one of the complaints related to a security tender.

“Unfortunately, I may not provide details of the complaints as the process is confidential.

“As it is already in the public domain, I can confirm that one of the complaints relates to the security tender.

“That is all I can say. At the moment, these are only allegations, and the investigators will determine whether there are grounds for disciplinary charges,” she said.

​Mapholoba declined to comment.

He began working for the municipality in 2024.

