Mlungisi Bebula named new bishop of Bantu Church of Christ

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mlungisi Bebula is the sixth bishop of the Bantu Church of Christ, which was founded in Cape Town in 1914 by Bishop James Limba. Its headquarters were later established in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha), in 1928

The Bantu Church of Christ has appointed Mlungisi Bebula as its new bishop after the death of Bishop John Bolana.

The church’s secretary-general, Lucky Phechudi, announced the news on Friday.

“He assumes his responsibilities with immediate effect,” Phechudi said.

Bebula is the church’s sixth bishop since it was founded in Cape Town in 1914 by Bishop James Limba, with its headquarters later established in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha), in 1928.

Bolana died at Greenacres Hospital in Gqeberha on Tuesday after a short illness. He was 82.

Phechudi also announced details of Bolana’s funeral.

There will be daily prayers at 7pm from Monday to Saturday (February 14) at the church.

A memorial service will be held in the Stutterheim town hall at 4pm on Wednesday.

Another memorial service will be held at the Gqeberha church at the intersection of Sheya Kulati Drive and Limba Road, New Brighton, at 6pm on Thursday.

The funeral will take place at the church on Sunday at 10am.

“We continue to hold our mother and the family of our beloved departed father in prayer,” Phechudi said.

Meanwhile, ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape visited Bolana’s family over the weekend.

They hailed him as a unifying spiritual force, community builder and trusted adviser to the governing party.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi visited the family on Friday, flanked by former provincial chair Phumulo Masualle and MPL Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

Members of the regional executive committee in Nelson Mandela Bay joined them.

Earlier on Friday, the SACP leader in the province, Xolile Nqatha, also paid his respects.

Bay speaker Eugene Johnson and chief whip Wandisile Jikeka joined him.

Bishop Bolana was affectionately referred to as “uTata”.

Speaking outside the family’s home, Ngcukayitobi said they came to comfort the family and the Bantu Church of Christ congregation.

“uTata resembled the spirit of unity, resilience, of comforting people and working for the poor. He was just a very inspirational person,” he said.

“He has kept the church united throughout his life and inspired us to work for communities.

“The church is stronger, and there’s a new church leader who was anointed through his process, so we’re happy the church is happy and united.

“uTata always prayed for the unity, for the strength of the ANC, for the ANC to work better for the people, particularly here in the Eastern Cape.

“We’re so inspired by his wisdom throughout his life.”

Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane visited the family on Saturday, describing Bolana as a community builder, philanthropist and man with a big heart for the destitute.

Mabuyane was joined by ANC regional executive committee members, including Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and the party’s regional chair, Babalwa Lobishe.

“He was an amazing leader for the church and a father figure to all of us.

“Wherever he went, he would preach peace, love, as well as responsibility.

“Indeed, he would always prevail when difficulties visit us,” Mabuyane said.

“He was close to the ANC, he loved the ANC, he was a member of the ANC, he was not hiding that, and he believed the ANC is the organisation that can fulfil the dreams of our people.

“He was praying for us, he was hard on us, he would call us, summon us and give instructions where he believed we weren’t doing things right.

“A big tree has fallen, and we’ve lost a patriot, and in him we’ve lost a special person who is needed with the current challenges we’re facing in society.”