Municipal vehicles abandoned for years at private truck repair yard

Two Nelson Mandela Bay municipality vehicles have been dumped at a truck repair workshop in Deal Party, where they have been gathering dust, rust and weeds for years.

Two Nelson Mandela Bay municipality vehicles have been dumped at a truck repair workshop in Deal Party, where they have been gathering dust, rust and weeds for years.

The first is a tractor sent in for gearbox repairs in 2018.

The work was completed, the bill was not paid, and six years later, the municipality has yet to collect the vehicle.

The second is a R7m compactor truck, used for refuse removal.

It has been parked at Don-Der Truck Repairs since September 9 2021.

The compactor is registered HMX051EC and carries fleet number BO155, while the tractor is registered BPY469EC with fleet number 54.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya acknowledged questions sent to him on Wednesday but did not provide any feedback by the time of publication.

The city’s solid waste management and refuse collection systems have been teetering on the edge for years, with a deteriorating fleet, severe staff shortages and landfills near capacity.

A report tabled at a public health committee last year revealed that in the 2024/2025 financial year, only 18% of the fleet was available for refuse collection.

Don-Der Truck Repairs director Derick Hormann said several officials had come to inspect the vehicles over the years, but nothing has been done.

“Tow truck businesses charge clients for a rental space like this, R180 per day, so you can just imagine what that cost would look like if we added up all the years these vehicles have been parked here.”

Hormann said that over the years, municipal mechanics came and stripped the tractor for spare parts, and the few remaining parts are sitting in the yard, overgrown with weeds.

“This was a good tractor when it was brought to me,” he said.

“It just needed a gearbox change. We did the work, but the municipality never paid for it.”

He said the compactor was brought to his business after it was repaired at a municipal workshop.

“They forgot to put oil in before a test run and seized the engine.”

Hormann quoted the municipality on removing the engine, but was later told there was no budget.

He was then told to stop all work.

“The municipal guys want to strip the truck of parts, but I won’t let them. They were here recently, busy removing the petrol tank of the truck, and I stopped them.”

Hormann says that until September 2023, his business carried out multiple jobs for the municipality.

“The municipal automotive workshop is just down the road from us, and they don’t always have the right skills within their staff, so they would ask other mechanics to do repair work for them.”

“I have been asking the municipality for years to collect their vehicles.

“The lease for the property ends at the end of February, and we need to clear this yard.

“I have told them this. They need to come and collect these vehicles.”

Hormann also has to deal with a water leak just outside the gate of his premises, which he says has been leaking for more than a year.

“The municipality has been here to assess the leak, but nothing has been done.

“I have started pumping water out of the hole for my own use, and in an hour, I can pump 4,000 litres of water.”

Hormann said the constant flow has eroded the road outside his premises, leaving potholes in its wake.