Nelson Mandela Bay proposes 9% electricity hike for 2026/2027

Nelson Mandela Bay senior director for retail and commercial, Dr Mvuleni Bukula, during a meeting on Friday at the South End fire station. Picture:

In the absence of Eskom’s delayed bulk electricity tariff announcement, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has pencilled in a 9% indicative increase for the 2026/2027 financial year.

Before the process can start, the city’s electricity and energy department must meet stakeholders, such as the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, and present a draft cost-of-supply study.

According to the city’s timeline, these engagements will start on Tuesday.

It will also include meetings with Nafcoc, community organisations, ratepayers’ associations and others.

Residents will have until February 24 to submit objections.

The proposed hike was presented to councillors on Friday during a joint meeting of the electricity and energy portfolio and the budget and treasury committees.

Retail and commercial senior director Mvuleni Bukula said the proposed tariff increase was for domestic users and businesses.

The report presented to councillors was written by electricity and energy acting executive director Bernhardt Lamour.

The report sets out a consolidated activity timeline that must be strictly adhered to.

This is to ensure full regulatory compliance and the timely submission to Nersa by the revised deadline.

Nersa initially instructed municipal electricity distributors to submit tariff applications for the 2026/2027 financial year by January 13.

However, a December 4 high court judgment extended the submission timelines, revising the submissions to March 20.

Lamour wrote that the extension was an acknowledgement of the practical constraints faced by municipalities in complying with the original deadline, particularly in respect of governance processes, cost-of-supply studies and stakeholder consultation requirements.

“The extended timeframe enables more meaningful stakeholder consultation.

“In terms of the Municipal Systems Act (LGMSA) and the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), municipalities are required to undertake comprehensive public participation processes.

“The revised deadline allows the municipality to engage more effectively with residential, commercial and industrial customers, thereby strengthening transparency, accountability and public confidence in the tariff-setting process.”

According to the report, the tariffs are subject to revision once Eskom’s final bulk tariff determination is published.

“The indicative tariff increases for 2026/2027 have been derived using the average of tariff increases approved over the previous two financial years,” the report reads.

“This approach provides a prudent, defensible and balanced basis for planning, while avoiding premature assumptions that could result in material tariff distortions.”

Ward 59 councillor Bulelani Matenjwa questioned whether the 9% was what they would be taking to the public.

“What informs the 9%?”

“My fear is creating expectations where Eskom comes back with higher ones than what we went to people with, and people get excited.

“Electricity is going up. Our residents will say that last year it was 12.8%, this year it’s 9%.

“People have hope that somehow, somewhere they will be getting very different analytics, but we’re still putting it up.”

DA councillor Ondela Kepe said the metro had approved a 12.8% increase in council in 2025.

“I just wanted to make that distinction,” Kepe said.

“Is this a separate process, or is this a ratification of that process and that particular application?

“Was it submitted and completed on the tariffs?

“I just want to get an understanding of the distinction between this process that we’re in now and what was approved in council last year.

“Secondly, which directorate is responsible for the analysis of the cost of supply and if you are saying that we haven’t necessarily completed that cost of supply, what is this 9% based on?

“But just help us get a better understanding, then, of how we arrive at 9%?

“Why are we not looking at a rate that’s closer to the current inflation rate?

“Perhaps not the 3.5% that’s currently in place, but at least within the target range of the South African Reserve Bank, which is 3% to 6%.”

ANC councillor Luzuko Peter said part of the discussion should also focus on finding solutions to the municipality not getting what it paid for.

“Our energies should be focused on addressing the issue of electricity tampering,” Peter said.

“Electricity and energy once had an amnesty period, but it was temporary.

“How I wish it could be permanent.

“During the amnesty period, people came forward.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom warned that the proposed increase would have a significant impact on residents and businesses, adding that the city had a poor track record when it came to electricity losses.

The city’s mid-year report for 2025/2026 showed the metro had R840m in electricity losses.

“My problem is with unemployment so high, inflation, you can see it’s already tough on a lot of residents.

“Now, we’re asked to approve or note for now, a tariff increase without proper public participation.

“The court was clear that before such an exercise was done, the public must be extensively engaged, not just through the media, but through all mechanisms available to make sure everyone participates.

“Though these are indicative tariffs we’re proposing here without going to the public, why aren’t we going there first?

“When I look at these tariffs, if you buy R800 worth of electricity, with proposed tariffs you’ll pay R872. It will be R72 more.”

Grootboom asked what would happen if residents rejected the proposal.

EFF councillor Ndumiso Qwazi raised concerns about the current public participation plan, saying he was worried not everyone would be consulted.

“The proposed tariffs should’ve been kept at what they were in the previous two financial years for large businesses,” Qwazi said.

“Why did we let go of that avenue?

“These people, part of their mandate is to subsidise the poor in this country.

“That was another avenue to collect revenue.”

DA councillor Brendon Pegram said the electricity department was bankrupt, proposing that Eskom take over.

“The rates coming in, half goes towards balancing the books.

“The electricity department is bankrupting the city unless we can get operations fixed.

“We can no longer pass the buck to a handful of paying customers.

“There are too many people, whether domestic or business, who can afford to pay but aren’t paying.

“The department needs to start disconnecting people, forcing them to come forward.”

Pegram blasted both the political leadership and the directorates.

Ward 33 councillor Mzwandile Sidina asked councillors to support the proposal.

“The question of rejection must not be in our minds as councillors.

“We’re leaders; we need to influence our communities to make sure they’re toeing the line.”

Responding to the councillors, Bukula said the item would be revised to incorporate their input.

“We did iterations ... a tool that is used to make determinations of the percentages you saw, which is a cost of supply study.

“We did a cost-reflective tariff that takes into account losses, inefficiencies and any other issues.

“We input how much electricity we buy from Eskom, how many employees we have, how many trucks we have, standpipes, cellphone allowances, benefits and all other financial information.

“Then the cost of supply study spits out a number.

“So that’s what we did to arrive at those iterations.”