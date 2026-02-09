Police warns public of fake donation requests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape has launched an investigation to find the source of the fake messages circulating that are requesting donations for police.

The police want to caution the public that the letters, as well as the correspondence, are fake and have no association with the SAPS. — W/O Christopher Spies, Southern Cape spokesperson

Southern Cape spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies explained that the fake letters are sent through WhatsApp to scam businesses and use the official SAPS logo and an officer’s name.

“The individual mentioned, cell number used, and account have no association with the South African Police Service.

“The police want to caution the public that the letters, as well as correspondence, are fake and have no association with the SAPS, and a docket was opened to establish the origin of the fake messages as well as accounts.”

He said it is important to verify correspondence from or on behalf of the police through legitimate channels.

“Members of the public are urged not to engage these individuals and report such activities to the nearest police station, or at Crime Stop at 08600-10111,” he said.

