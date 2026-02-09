Ramaphosa pays glowing tribute to Bishop Bolana during visit to family home in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Bantu Church of Christ’s newly elected leader, Bishop Mlungisi Bebula, outside the home of Bishop John Bolana who died on Tuesday last week

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid an emotional tribute to Bantu Church of Christ leader Bishop John Bolana on Monday, describing him as a fountain of knowledge and a steady voice of reason whose counsel helped guide the government and ANC through some of SA’s most difficult moments.

Ramaphosa visited the Bolana family home in Gqeberha on Monday, where he met relatives and newly elected Bishop Mlungisi Bebula.

He will not be able to attend the funeral on Sunday as he will be representing SA at the AU summit in Ethiopia to report on SA’s G20 presidency.

Inside the home, Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at not being able to attend the Category 2 provincial funeral.

“I won’t have the privilege of being at his funeral because I will be in Ethiopia at the African Union summit,” Ramaphosa said.

“I regard [the funeral] as far more important, but I have to give in to the fact that the continent wants to hear how SA led the G20 and the decisions taken at the G20.

“Even with the G20 process, he supported us.”

Before entering the house, Ramaphosa briefly met pupils from Parsons Hill Primary School who had waited for hours in the hope of catching a glimpse of him.

The pupils screamed as the president climbed out his vehicle and went to greet them.

Ramaphosa said he had got to know Bolana better during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying he was one of the leaders who was clear on what needed to be done to save lives.

“It was at a very difficult time that I got to know him as a very wise leader, a leader who was calm even within the story we were going through as South Africans during the Covid period.

“I have great, fond memories of the bishop, and so I’ve come to pay my respects and my homage to uMama and to the entire family, but more importantly to the church.

“Bolana was someone who was a fountain of knowledge and a great fountain of comfort to many people, and I always made it a point when I was in Gqeberha to come and see him and spend time with him.

“I am saddened that this voice of reason and this voice of knowledge has now departed from among us.”

Ramaphosa described Bolana as a visionary who was supportive not only of his work as president but also in the government.

“He always asked piercing questions about many things we did in government and always offered his voice, his advice and his counsel.

“He was one of those great counsellors who, each time you engaged with him, had words of wisdom.”

Bolana, 82, died on Tuesday last week at Greenacres Hospital after a short illness.

He was the church’s fifth bishop and served in the role for nearly 25 years.

On Friday, Bebula became the sixth bishop.

Ramaphosa was accompanied on his visit by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe and ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa greets Parsons Hill Primary School pupils before visiting the family home of Bantu Church of Christ leader Bishop John Bolana which is opposite the school (Eugene Coetzee)

Lobishe said the ANC had learnt a lot from Bolana.

“He played a major role in making sure, as local politicians, we united and time and again we’d go and debrief with him, and he was the one who would not take a knock from the side of those impeding development.”

Lobishe said Bolana had a positive impact on New Brighton and across SA.

Mabuyane described Bolana as a man of great stature, a philanthropist and a leader of society.

“uTata was a man who was very down to earth,” Mabuyane said.

“To me, he was a great father.”

Mabuyane said the bishop had visited his home during the homecoming of his two boys after they completed the initiation ceremony.

“We couldn’t believe it as a family when we saw his entourage.”

Mabuyane said Bolana would be given a fitting send-off.

The Herald