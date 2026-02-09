Walker Drive mall management responds to fatal shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Walker Drive Shopping Centre is open again after the fatal shooting there on Sunday.

The Sunday morning murder at a popular Sherwood shopping centre was not an attempted robbery but seemingly a “targeted incident” according to the mall management.

Walker Drive Shopping Centre management said in a statement that the incident on Sunday, where a person was shot dead in one of the shops in the mall, was not a robbery.

“We would like to reassure our community that this was not an attempted robbery and appears to have been an isolated, targeted incident.

“We can also confirm that the individual who was fatally injured was not the owner of the store, as suggested in some reports.

“The suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident by Atlas Security, who responded immediately to a panic signal. We commend their swift and professional response.”

The management said on Monday they were deeply saddened by the incident.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“We also wish to apologise to the many shoppers, especially families with children, who may have been distressed by what they experienced or heard. We understand how unsettling this would have been.

“The centre is fully operational today, and we remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.”

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at 10.35am on Sunday, a suspect entered a shop in the shopping centre, carrying a black backpack.

Four gunshots were heard, the suspect exited carrying the backpack and fled on foot.

Community members and private security guards gave chase as the suspect ran towards the bushes along Walker Drive.

The police were alerted, and with the assistance of the community and private security, the suspect was apprehended.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 36-year-old in the shop with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

A firearm with ammunition, as well as the backpack carried by the suspect, were recovered.

Janse van Rensburg said nothing was stolen during the incident and the motive for the attack was unknown at that stage.

The suspect was detained on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the week.

The Herald