Gqeberha pupil pens and publishes first book at 13

Malabar's Muhammad Umar Brood, 13, with a copy of his book, 'A Little Bit of Weirdness'

After his Qura’n teacher gave him a motivational book to read in his downtime, Gqeberha teenager Muhammad Umar Brood was inspired to write his own.

The 13-year-old grade 7 pupil at Nizamiye Al-Azhar Institute in Malabar recently published his book entitled, A Little Bit of Weirdness, with the aim of providing hope through kindness.

Muhammad said the overarching theme was one of self-love and appreciation.

“I love my family and they supported me in writing the book,” he said.

“The message I want to give is that you must love yourself regardless of what other people think or say about you.

“It is all about encouraging the discouraged and bringing hope to the hopeless.

“I also share a little bit of my weirdness.

“There is hope for our generation, as long as there are positive people practicing small acts of kindness, the world can be a better place.

“We can become a better nation if everybody just does his little positive bit.”

Aysha Tiry, a teacher at his school, said the youngster was an inspiration to his peers.

“He is lovable, hardworking and we are very fond of him.

“Muhammad is focused on his school work and is a good example of how a pupil should be.

“He is very good in religious studies and inspires his fellow pupils.

“He is a very confident boy with a great personality, and is not afraid to share his story.”

She said Muhammad started writing his book after he gave a “word of the day”, which he wrote on piece of paper, and which was circulated in class every morning.

“One morning he wrote the following: ‘The strongest of people are not always the ones who win but the ones who don’t give up after losing’.

“Here at school we focus on the holistic development of the pupil.

“Character development is of the upmost importance at the school.

“It is in this environment that pupils such as Muhammad strive and the best in them comes to the fore.

“We are one of the top schools in the Eastern Cape, with a 100% matric pass rate for the last couple of years.

“And pupils have a choice to study Arabic or Turkish.”

Muhammed, who aims to one day become a software developer, also shared some words of wisdom with the youth.

“My advice to the youth is not to dwell on what went wrong.

“Instead, focus on what to do next.

“Rather spend your energy on moving forward.”