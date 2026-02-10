Greenville Primary’s dire state prompts parent protests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Celestine O'connel and Isabel Africa are among those who want something done about the infrastructure and security problems at Greenville Primary School in Bloemendal

Irate Greenville Primary parents have given the education department one week to address their ongoing infrastructure and security concerns, vowing to shut the school should they be ignored.

Greenville Primary in Bloemendal is in dire straits, with the dilapidated structure, housing about 400 pupils, marked by broken windows and doors, rusted railings and an asbestos roof.

School governing body (SGB) chair Karen Bowers said they also had to contend with criminality in and around the premises on a regular basis and they were despondent because it seemed as if nothing was going right for the school.

Bowers said as recently a week ago they suffered another break-in, with the burglars accessing the administrative building through the roof.

“They stole the weed-eater, electrical appliances and power cables,” she said.

“There was a witness who saw them and two burglars were arrested.

“However, they were released on bail, only to come and break in again.

“In October last year, the minister of education, Siviwe Gwarube, visited us and she promised that we were in the budget for rectifications.

“She said there was an emergency fund located for us, but we haven’t heard anything since.”

Bowers said that despite requesting urgent meetings with district department officials they had found little joy.

“He [the official] turns a blind eye to our plight and does not respond to messages,” she said.

“We have, therefore, made a vow that if he doesn’t get back to us by Friday, we are closing the gate of the school on Monday.

“Just look at the windows. Nearly all of them are broken.

“We need security at the school. Something drastically must be done.”

Khoi and San activist Christian Martin, who played an active role in uplifting the school, said the community and parents must take responsibility for the facility.

“The education department and private sector have fixed the toilets, windows and water supply.

“It is the own community and children who are vandalising and breaking the place down.”

In 2022 SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commissioner Chris Nissen visited the school after being invited by Martin.

Nissen said that the rights of the pupils at the school were being violated daily and in the worst way.

It will not be the first time that parents will shut the gates of the school.

Four years ago, Greenville Primary made headlines when irate parents closed the school and staged rolling protests over its appalling condition.

The school’s acting principal, Veronica Martin, said she did not have much to say other than to hope and pray for a solution.