Hope rises for SPCA, but what about the pound?

The municipal pound in Kariega, once operated by the Uitenhage SPCA, seemingly remains empty

In a remarkable turnaround for the beleaguered Uitenhage SPCA, nearly R700,000 has been raised for the organisation in just 14 days — with donations pouring in from as far afield as New Zealand and the UK.

Hearts and wallets opened up amid the turmoil and uncertainty when staff were removed from their offices two weeks ago.

And while the SPCA scrambles to find a new premises, the new service provider for the municipal pound on the site has seemingly still not been able to get it fully operational.

The section of the pound that houses large animals remains mostly empty and the clinic is not yet functional.

When a Herald team visited it on Tuesday, the pound remained overgrown with weeds.

There were also no livestock to be seen.

The SPCA staff who were removed from their offices are at present operating from two small containers on site.

Their former offices remain vacant.

Uitenhage SPCA chair Deirdre Swift said the Bay community and even people living abroad had dug deep to help save the dogs and cats that may otherwise have been put down.

Swift said they still needed to raise a further R2m to move into their new home before the February 20 deadline submitted by the municipality.

“At this stage, we don’t think we will be able to raise all the money needed before our moving deadline, so we are hoping the municipality will give us an extension to stay here until we have raised all the funds,” Swift said.

“Because we rely on donations, we cannot get a bond on a property, and therefore have to raise all the required funds before acquiring a new home for the SPCA and our animals.

“We have a BackaBuddy campaign on the go, as well as donations coming directly into our bank account.”

SPCA fundraising volunteer Clarissa van Deventer said the community had clubbed together to help save the organisation.

“In addition to our BackaBuddy campaign, small businesses, schools and private individuals are doing separate fundraisers on our behalf.

“One of the main drives that has the potential to bring in the bulk of the funds is a meal voucher booklet.

“The owner of the Kariega Spur and Baywest Mall’s Panarottis, RocoMamas and John Dory’s, Pieter Kruger, contacted us and said he would donate these booklets to us, with 100% of the proceeds going to the SPCA.

“Pieter has kindly donated 10,000 of these books.

“If we sell all 10,000, that is R2m.”

She said each booklet cost R200 with 12 vouchers inside, redeemable at the mentioned restaurants.

Meanwhile, more questions have been asked about the municipal pound.

In a joint statement released by the Animal Welfare Society, Animal Anti-Cruelty League, Save-a-Pet and Uitenhage SPCA, the organisations stated despite the municipality’s public stance that the pound was fully functional, this was still not the case.

However, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya disagreed.

“The allegation that the municipal pound is not operational is factually incorrect,” he said.

“The facility remains fully operational.

“An interim service provider, Busy Bee, is currently on site to ensure uninterrupted service following the expiry of the previous contract.

“At no stage has the municipality abandoned or suspended the service, and operational continuity has been maintained throughout.”

The four Bay animal welfare organisations, however, listed 11 major concerns regarding the municipal pound.

These included an alleged lack of equipment and resources.

“There seems to be uncertainty between the service provider and the NMBM regarding who is meant to provide resources [such as] animal handling equipment for the basic operation and housing of animals on site,” the statement reads.

With regard to the livestock section of the pound, they said large animals were not being impounded because the necessary resources and fodder were not yet available on site.

Another concern raised was the alleged lack of qualified veterinarian staff on site.

“There are no para-veterinary personnel on site, permanently, and after hours, such as a veterinary nurse, animal welfare assistant or animal health technician to assess animals and to immediately and humanely euthanise injured or diseased animals, in collaboration with the overseeing vet.

“The clinic is therefore not up and running.

“Failing to provide veterinary care is not only immoral, but also a criminal offence in terms of the Animal Protection Act.

“Despite the metro’s insistence that the pound is fully functional, there is [an alleged] lack of care and resources for admitted animals, and that is a serious concern.”

The new municipal pound service provider, Stanley Adams, of Busy Bee, admitted that things had started off slowly.

“We are waiting for equipment which we have ordered,” he said.

“There was nothing at the pound [when we moved in] and we want to do things right.

“There are many eyes on us, so we want to do everything by the book.”

Adams said they had not yet started taking livestock into the pound due to concerns over diseases, such as hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

“I am very worried about HFMD.

“We are waiting to engage the department of agriculture on this.”

Adams said he was concerned that holding different cattle from different areas in one enclosure could lead to a further outbreak.

“Sometimes you can’t see if an animal has HFMD.

“The first thing we need to do before we house even one animal is to clarify with the department of agriculture if they have a vaccination in SA, and if we are able to house such animals.

“There are also other diseases that can affect animals, and we need to prepare for that.”

Adams confirmed the clinic was also not yet up and running.

“We want to make this clinic the best of the best, so that takes time.”

Soyaya said the municipality had initiated the procurement of essential furniture and equipment that would be municipal-owned.

“This is a deliberate step to protect and safeguard public resources and ensure service stability,” he said.

“Claims that the pound is closed or non-functional are therefore inaccurate.

“The priority has been, and remains, uninterrupted service delivery combined with responsible institutional management.

“The measures currently under way are intended to stabilise operations, protect municipal assets, and secure a long-term solution that serves the public interest.”