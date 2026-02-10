NSFAS urges universities to support loan-eligible students

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting CEO Waseem Carrim has urged universities to allow loan-eligible students to register despite delays.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has asked universities to allow students who qualify for loans to register for the 2026 academic year, even if their funding has not yet been finalised.

In a circular issued to vice chancellors and financial aid offices last week, NSFAS said the request applies to students who were eligible for loans in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 academic years but still have outstanding fees.

“The purpose of this circular is to request universities to support NSFAS students who qualify for loans in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 academic years, whose fees are still outstanding pending the finalisation of the loan processes for these academic years,” said acting CEO Waseem Carrim.

NSFAS acknowledged that some universities still have loan applicants who were found eligible for funding but whose loan processes were not fully completed.

“A cohort of the 2024 loans is due for disbursement during the month of February 2026,” said Carrim.

For 2026, 2025, and the remaining 2024 funding-eligible loans, NSFAS said it would provide universities with a list of students who meet the funding criteria. These students will need to submit the required documents to complete the process.

“We are aware that there are some institutions that have already submitted documentation in respect of 2025,” said Carrim.

The scheme has asked universities to assist affected students by allowing them to complete their 2026 registrations without restrictions, as long as they appear on the NSFAS loan funding eligibility list.

Some students may still need to sign the acknowledgement of debt documents as part of the process.

NSFAS said it was working to ensure that registrations for the new academic year are not disrupted while it finalises outstanding agreements.

“NSFAS is committed to ensuring that the 2026 academic year registrations conclude smoothly for its beneficiaries.”

The scheme said it will send the 2026 loan-eligible list to universities on February 10 through each institution’s assigned NSFAS servicing practitioner.

TimesLIVE