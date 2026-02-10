Residents demand justice after elderly couple’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ekuphumleni community marches to the Kenton-on-Sea police station and magistrate's court to hand over a memorandum following the murders of an elderly couple in their home.

Residents took to the streets demanding swift arrests and justice after the brutal murders of an elderly couple shattered their sense of safety in what was once a quiet retirement haven near Kenton-on-Sea in the Eastern Cape.

More than a hundred community members marched to the local police station and magistrate’s court to hand over a memorandum calling for urgent action, warning that delays in the investigation were deepening fear among elderly residents.

The Ekuphumleni community safety forum organised the peaceful march through the streets on Monday.

The decomposed bodies of a 60-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were discovered by shocked residents in the couple’s house in Polar Park, Ekuphumleni, on January 28.

The area has been described by residents as once peaceful and safe, where the elderly would choose to retire.

The community is anxious for justice and reassurance that such incidents will not reoccur. The Ekuphumleni community is relatively small, making it feasible to identify and apprehend the culprit(s) — Ekuphumleni community safety forum

Police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy confirmed that they were investigating the double murder. “Police were summoned to a crime scene after community members followed a bad smell and discovered the bodies,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Boneka Rina Matiwana and Willem Maasdorp.

The exact cause of death forms part of the investigation, he said.

“The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact detective W/O Mlaza on 082-442-3862, their nearest police station, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”

McCarthy said callers can opt to remain anonymous.

Community shaken and fearful: forum

The forum’s Eric Dili confirmed the march was sparked by the recent murder. He said the community was outraged.

“They drew up a memorandum, demanding that the investigation be given priority and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice swiftly,” he said.

The memorandum reads: “We, the Ekuphumleni Community Safety Committee, are writing to express our deep concern and outrage over the brutal and senseless murder of an elderly couple in our community.

“The heinous crime has left our community shaken and fearful. We demand that the investigation into the case be given the highest priority and urgency. It is imperative that the perpetrator(s) be brought to justice swiftly and effectively.

There are a lot of elderly people that live in Ekuphumleni. They are now living in fear — Eric Dili, forum founder

“The community is anxious for justice and reassurance that such incidents will not reoccur. The Ekuphumleni community is relatively small, making it feasible to identify and apprehend the culprit(s).”

Dili added that the failure by the police to act promptly would not only embolden potential offenders, but also erode the community’s trust in law enforcement and the justice system.

Describing the community, he said elderly people had relocated to the area to retire and live a peaceful, relaxed life.

In an effort to combat crime in Ekuphumleni, Dili launched the Ekuphumleni community safety forum.

“There are a lot of elderly people that live in Ekuphumleni. They are now living in fear. We felt we needed to stand up against crime, and in response we started this forum as a safety unit of the Eric Dili Community Development.”

The forum, started in January, currently has 15 committee members. He said it will continue with its daily patrols in the area.

