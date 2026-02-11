Analyst warns of environmental toll of ‘anthropogenic fires’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sustainability analyst Ryan Kaye weighs in on the recent wildfires along the Garden Route. The Mossel Bay area was particularly badly affected. Picture:

The recent surge in wildfires along the Garden Route has sparked growing concern among residents, farmers and environmentalists in the Western Cape.

Fires in the Mossel Bay area left a trail of destruction, destroying properties and large tracts of land.

Numerous wild animals were killed and stranded, prompting the SPCA to rescue and temporarily house affected animals.

Sustainability analyst Ryan Kaye said while fire played an important — and in the case of fynbos, sometimes vital — role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, most fires were not beneficial.

Fires that were started or intensified by human activity, known as anthropogenic fires, almost always caused more environmental harm than good.

Kaye’s comments were shared on a Garden Route social media platform at the request of Cobus Meiring of the Garden Route Environmental Forum.

Kaye stressed the importance of considering the broader implications of wildfires beyond their financial, infrastructural and emotional toll, noting that the environmental costs were often overlooked in public discussions.

“Naturally occurring fire cycles help prevent bush encroachment, open new habitats for pioneer species, recycle nutrients into the soil and enable the germination of certain fynbos plant species.

“These fires occur in relatively stable cycles shaped by fuel build-up, climatic conditions and ignition sources such as lightning.

“Local plant species have adapted to these cycles, allowing time for vegetation recovery and seed banks to replenish between fires.

“Natural fires also burn at predictable intensities, sparing many mature plants and buried seeds,” Kaye said.

The Mossel Bay fires in early January burned for 11 days, scorching more than 20km² of land and affecting areas including Aalwyndal, Island View and surrounding communities.

The blazes forced evacuations, with unaffected residents opening their homes to accommodate those displaced, as flare-ups continued in some areas.

According to Meiring, the district had been placed under immense strain by wildfires — fuelled by a prolonged drought and strong winds — affecting large parts of the region in recent weeks.

Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell told a recent media briefing on the water crisis in Knysna that he would engage the provincial cabinet to have the drought and wildfire situation declared a provincial crisis.

“We welcome the drought declaration from the National Disaster Management Centre for the province.

“With Western Cape dam levels at a low 50%, together with the SA Weather Services’ prediction for a below average winter season, we need to act proactively and make a concerted effort to manage and save our available water sources,” he said.

Bredell said the disaster declaration would enable a more focused and co-ordinated approach across all levels of government and the various departments.

Click here to join The Herald’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

The Herald