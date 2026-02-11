Local DJ hosts event out of own pocket to inspire Bethelsdorp youth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hailey Swanepoel and Jade Scholts, who put on an amapiano dance performance at the Bethelsdorp event, with organiser DJ Cleavan Adams.

At just 21, DJ Cleavan Adams has stepped up and hosted an empowerment event for Bethelsdorp youth to help them express themselves through creativity, in an effort to steer them away from crime.

Bethelsdorp resident Adams recently staged his second carnival-styled event — out of his own pocket — at a park in the area to provide a platform for local youth to showcase their talent, and to encourage positivity.

The extension 28 resident, also known as Deejay Please, said the goal was to create a positive and safe environment to strengthen community spirit, where families and youth could enjoy themselves.

“There is so much good in our communities in the northern areas.

“We must just believe in the children and give them a chance and a platform to showcase their talents.

“It is so important to look away from all the negativity surrounding the youth and start believing in them.”

Jade Scholts and Hailey Swanepoel, both 14, said they were thrilled to be part of the event, at which they gave an amapiano dance performance.

“We did not come here to compete, all we want to do is enjoy ourselves,” Scholts, a grade 8 Chatty High School pupil said.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity and are happy and excited to be here.

“It is great to dance and to do it here in front of an audience is fantastic.

“We are very thankful to Cleavan, he and his mother really keep the community close to their heart.”

Adams said he would like to expand his efforts but finance was a challenge.

”All of this I am doing out of my own pocket.

“We also have security here for the safety of all who attend.

“Being a DJ, I perform at various gigs. I then saved that money to make today possible.

“Being a youngster in church I started out as a drummer.

“I fell in love with music and eventually became a DJ.”

Adams said if the youth were afforded more opportunities, their potential would be endless.

“People are so quick to condemn the children.

“There are so many things they are fighting against, which sometimes leads them to go the wrong way.

“We must rather concentrate on their talents and abilities and work on it.

“Just a little inspiration for them will go a long way in creating a better future.

“This is the second event I am hosting and the previous one was a huge success.

“It warms my heart to see the smiles on the children’s faces and I’m very grateful to their parents for entrusting me with them.”

