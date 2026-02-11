Police disperse Kragga Kamma protest with rubber bullets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A group of about 100 protestors blocked Kragga Kamma Road close to GroGro informal settlement, burning tree branches and rubble on Wednesday morning.

The protest action started at about 5am.

It is understood the protest action is due to unhappiness over a lack of service delivery, including electricity and water supply.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the SAPS were also on the scene.

“The blockade was done with burning tree branches and rubble, and the motive was service delivery issues on electricity and water supply.

“The SAPS public order police unit (POP) was deployed to the scene and will remain in the area until the situation has stabilised.”

Beetge said at about 9am, stones were allegedly thrown at the police members.

“The POP members reacted by throwing a stun grenade at the crowd and firing rubber bullets to disperse the attackers.

“In the process, a 25-year-old woman was injured.”

He said the extent of her injuries was unknown, as she was taken by ambulance for treatment.

By 10am, the crowd was sitting next to the road, waiting for Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe to address them.

She has since arrived at the scene.

“The police remain on the scene to monitor the situation,” Beetge added.

This is a developing story.

