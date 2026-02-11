Ten-year-old’s video sparks R10,000 SPCA donation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Armed with a love for all things furry, a young Gqeberha pupil has captured the hearts of his community with a fundraising campaign for the beleaguered Uitenhage SPCA.

In just one week, his efforts have already raised more than R10,000 — a testament to the passion and determination of one young animal lover making a big difference.

Grade 5 Grey Junior School pupil Riley van Eck, 10, started the campaign at his Mill Park school a week ago.

He had written an email to principal Grant Butler last week, requesting that the school join him in raising funds towards the SPCA’s efforts to secure a new property after being given 30 days to move out of the premises they had occupied for more than 50 years.

“I love animals. I grew up with a large amount of cats, but now I have one dog and four cats,” Riley said.

“I heard that the SPCA could close down and lots of animals would be abandoned or put down, and my thoughts were to spread the word and help them out by [getting people] to donate money.”

Butler said after reading Riley’s email, they spoke about how they could make people aware of the SPCA’s BackaBuddy campaign.

“I asked Riley if he would allow me to make a video of him talking about this fundraising [initiative] as we thought that would work — and it did.”

The video Butler made with Riley, and posted on social media, received more than 30,000 views.

“I was very proud of Riley when I read through some of the comments on the video. People want to hear the voices of children.

“We decided between Riley and myself that we could sell the voucher booklets that the SPCA had launched on our Karri App [school mobile payment app].”

The app is used by parents to pay for various school activities and the school encouraged parents to purchase these booklets through Karri.

The booklet contains various discount vouchers for restaurants in the Bay.

“We sold the first booklet two minutes after Riley’s video was posted.

“And in a week we have sold R10,600 worth of booklets. All of that will be going to the SPCA.”

Butler said that from a cultural perspective, the school encouraged outreach initiatives like this.

“Primary school teaching is all about role-modelling. What you say is important, and what you show is important.

“We like to create opportunities for our boys to be involved in any form of outreach.

“All good primary schools, and there are lots in Gqeberha, work hard to help raise good human beings.

“At the end of the day, our core business is all the same — we want to make SA better by filling it with people like Riley,” Butler said.