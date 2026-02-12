Great Fish flooding damages Karoo farms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Great Fish River came down in flood on Tuesday evening carrying large amounts of debris and devastating adjacent farms

Several farmers along the Great Fish River in the Karoo have suffered serious damage after the river came down in flood on Tuesday evening.

Fourie de Jager, on the angora goat and merino sheep farm Aloedale, said on Thursday he had been hard hit by the flooding.

“It came through here at about 7pm on Tuesday.

“It had been raining since 2pm, and the farms upriver had already received 70mm.

“Farmers talk to each other, and in my community, we knew the floodwater was coming.

“So I moved what I could above to higher ground. I’ve been here 27 years, and I have my floodline.

“We were prepared. But this was extreme, a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

When the floodwaters hit Aloedale, northwest of Nxuba, they destroyed kraals, Eskom phone and power lines and thousands of kilometres of fencing, especially the matte hung across the river, designed to keep livestock in and let water through.

De Jager said he had also lost large quantities of sifdraad, special fencing used to keep goats out.

“That material alone costs R1,000 for a 50m roll, and I had about 4km of it in place.

“I also lost a R50,000 pump which I bought just recently.”

He said he had not been able to check on all his animals as the suspension bridge he shared with his neighbour had been destroyed, separating him from some of his land.

“But animals are clever, and I think they would have moved away in time, and they will be safe.”

De Jager said the Great Fish River started in the Agter Sneeuberge north of Nieu Bethesda, and there were farmers along its entire length.

“In my community alone, we have 70km of the Great Fish, and there are farms all the way along the river, so all those guys would have been affected by these floods.”

The first wave of the flood coming around a bend in the river supporting a carpet of debris (Screen grab)

Videos of the Tuesday evening flood event circulating on social media show a deceptively small wave supporting an ugly carpet of debris sweeping around a corner of the river with a sinister hissing sound.

Its speed and power quickly become evident as it races past, bashing into the banks, and one of the people watching says in a hushed voice, “dear heavens”.

De Jager said it was no longer raining on Thursday and, with the floodwater mostly subsided, he was taking stock.

“It will probably take me 10 years to get back on my feet. But you must find a way to stay positive and recover bit by bit.

“Right now it’s all about damage control.”

Ironically, the Great Fish River flooded 15 years ago — almost to the day.

Marion Holmes, who used to farm with her husband, Richard, on Clifton Farm next to Aloedale, shared a photo of floodwaters inundating land in and around then Cradock on February 11 2011.