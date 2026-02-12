‘Kasi economy’ fuels job growth in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships are often celebrated for their rich heritage sites, but the beating heart of these communities lies in the bustling businesses that operate within them.

Entrepreneur-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are meeting the everyday needs of residents in areas that are too often overlooked in the Bay.

These businesses, collectively referred to as the “kasi economy”, contribute significantly to local life.

Nationally, the kasi economy is said to encompass 150,000 stores and provides more than 40% of local jobs — a figure that underscores its vital role not only in townships but across the country.

The scope of businesses operating in these communities has expanded far beyond the traditional spaza shops and street vendors.

Today, beauty practitioners, real estate agents and health practitioners are part of the local commercial fabric.

One standout example is Mbanjwa Healthcare Services, a community mobile clinic founded by qualified health practitioner Vuyokazi Mbanjwa.

Located at the Phakama building in New Brighton, the clinic offers affordable, quality health care.

Many residents prefer it over the often overcrowded and understaffed public clinics in the area.

Mbanjwa’s success has extended beyond her practice — she has even shared her expertise as a health commentator on radio.

For many families, township businesses are more than just income — they are a legacy, passed down through generations.

Ngece’s Tavern in the Njoli community is a prime example.

Founded by her parents, the tavern is now run by Noluvuyo Ngece, 35, with the support of her family.

Reflecting on her journey, Ngece said: “The business has benefited me in many ways, including the exposure to the business world which has helped me a great deal in developing the business drive that I now have.”

She believes enterprises like hers will continue to play a key role in the city’s kasi economy.

These businesses do more than preserve tradition — they tackle unemployment head-on by providing jobs for people to help run the operations.

Many entrepreneurs begin their ventures within the township before expanding into more commercial areas of Gqeberha.

While some may view this expansion as a form of neglect of the communities that nurtured them, the growth stories highlight what hard work and determination can achieve.

Faced with high unemployment rates in the Eastern Cape and nationally, township youths are increasingly turning to entrepreneurship to make a living.

Some start small, offering services such as grass cutting, while others build fully fledged businesses.

Mcebisi Puzi, 35, exemplifies this drive.

He has not only founded a welding business but also provides grass cutting services to families in Kwazakhele.

Puzi says he is grateful that his entrepreneurial ventures allow him to provide for his family.

The businesses thriving in Gqeberha’s townships are more than economic engines — they are the lifeblood of the communities they serve.

With the right support and investment, they could nurture the next generation of business leaders while continuing to sustain the communities that raised them.

