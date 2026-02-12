Manifest Women kicks off school shoe drive in Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Manifest Women NPC will go in its annual shoe drive for pupils in Nelson Mandela Bay this month. Picture:

Hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils will be receiving a leg up this month as the Manifest Women NPC kicks off its annual Back 2 School shoe drive on Thursday.

The non-profit company, in collaboration with ward 41 councillor Luyanda Lawu, will be distributing 300 pairs of socks and school shoes, as well as 2,000 sanitary towels, to four schools over the course of a week.

The campaign will start at Joe Slovo Primary before heading to Despatch Primary and Nomathamsanqa Primary, ending at Zanolwazi Senior Secondary on February 18.

Manifest Women founder and chair Lizzie Jantjies said despite donor support dropping since the initial event last year, the organisation still managed to double the amount of supplies being donated.

“There were no initial funds and we relied on fundraising activities, including private selling events at Ziyabuya complex,” she said.

“We were selling whole chickens to sustain the feeding programme and supported by Manifest Huios of God and community members from various backgrounds.

“Donor support drastically dropped from 2025 to 2026, but we made it [the donation] double by the grace of God.

“We want to encourage donors not to lose hope because God is in control.”

Jantjies said the NPC was registered in August 2023 by seven members.

She said in addition to the annual handover they also ran a soup kitchen and several other projects throughout the year, in conjunction with the local church and Lawu.

“We are working closely with the ward councillor Luyanda Lawu and the community partners of both wards to enhance the programme delivery and impact,” Jantjies said.

“We encourage donors to keep on supporting the organisation despite financial challenges and to maintain hope.”

She said the handover was aimed at restoring pupils’ confidence and thanked those who supported the initiative.

“Thanks to contractors/donors for restoring hope to the communities at large, to councillor Luyanda Lawu for being a pillar of strength in the community, to apostle Greg and Pauline Japtha for accommodating us with the premises and your generous contribution towards the feeding programme.

“I know that this programme is very close to your heart. It’s all about manifesting Christ’s likeness.

“We decree and declare for expansion next year to schools in the northern areas by the grace of God.”

She encouraged anyone who would like to assist to contact them on 068-666-1112.

