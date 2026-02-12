Metro gives timeline to fix Driftsands treatment works

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ‘black hole’ outside the Driftsands sewage treatment plant where a waterfall of untreated effluent pours out of a pipe into a river that flows through the bush down to the sea. Picture:

Before it reaches the sea, it runs black and thick through the bush — a 7km stream of untreated sewage cutting through dunes, reeds and grazing land before spilling into the surf at Three Pools.

The Herald followed that poisoned path from the crippled Driftsands Wastewater Treatment Works to the ocean’s edge, where a grey plume pulses into the tide.

The stench hangs heavy, cattle drink from it and reeds try but fail to filter it.

And beneath the dunes, experts fear, groundwater and one of the Bay’s most fragile marine ecosystems hang in the balance.

Now, after more than a year of electrical failures, theft, missed standards and mounting environmental damage, the metro says relief is on the way in the form of a new overhead power line it believes will bring the ailing plant back to life.

Speaking during an oversite visit of another Nelson Mandela Bay municipal treatment works in Kariega, Bay plant maintenance director Mfundo Bukubukwana said the Driftsands project was supposed to start on February 2.

“This did not happen because of challenges posed by SMMEs [small, micro- and medium-size enterprises].

“However, there were successful negotiations with them, and now the concrete poles for the new system are being brought onto site.”

The Driftsands Wastewater Treatment Works, the second biggest in Nelson Mandela Bay behind Fishwater Flats, receives sewage from the western side of Gqeberha, as far afield as Lorraine.

It is situated in the bush southwest of Forest Hill and previously power was fed to it through a 9km-long underground cable from Walmer.

Bukubukwana said the line was beset by rampant theft and vandalism and, despite several interventions and repairs, supply had been severed completely.

“This overhead system will be better because the concrete poles are hard for the cable thieves to climb, and they will carry the power safely across and directly down into the plant.

“The system will be installed in about six weeks, depending on the weather.

“At that point, the full electrical requirements of the plant will be available.

“However, because the wastewater treatment machines have been down for so long, we need to reactivate them slowly in a phased approached over the following two months, otherwise there will be breakages.”

A sum of R3m has been budgeted for the project.

Bay wastewater treatment director Anderson Mancotywa said there were currently 8.9-million litres of sewage a day passing through the plant.

“Once we have power back and all the machines are working, the aim will be to ensure that we are properly processing that volume to acceptable standards.

The poisoned river of untreated sewage runs from the Driftsands plant 7km through the bush down to the sea (Guy Rogers)

Mancotywa said the Driftsands generator was being used but only intermittently to prevent the breakdowns that had previously put it out of action.

“We are also using physically screening or removing of solids like plastics and we have introduced a bio-product which helps to break down the sewage.”

The Herald first highlighted the calamity at the Driftsands plant after visiting the facility in March 2025.

Senior superintendent Sicelo Thabethe said at the time that since a cable was stolen in November 2023, the plant had been limping along with the help of a generator.

But in the 15 months since then, the expelled effluent from the plant had not complied on a single occasion with the minimum quality standards set by the department of water and sanitation.

Two weeks before the March 2025 visit, the generator had packed up and, since then, the deluge of sewage being pumped down to the sea had not been treated at all.

Asked on Tuesday why the metro had taken so long to properly fix the plant, Bay infrastructure and engineering executive director Joseph Tsatsire said time was needed to redirect the necessary budget and tender requirements.

He said once the Driftsands sewage was being properly processed, the metro would reactivate the reclaimed water deal that was in place.

The reclaimed water was made previously available for irrigation to various surrounding properties including Nelson Mandela University, the Humewood Golf Club and Pine Lodge Resort.

Tsatsire said the agreement where the processed sewage sludge that was made available as fertiliser to farmers would also be reactivated.

The Herald started on Tuesday morning by revisiting the Driftsands plant.

One hundred metres outside the gates, an underground outlet pipe from the facility opens up and a stinking torrent of effluent tumbles 3m into “the black hole”, as it has been dubbed by the local who guided us to it.

The bush is swamped by alien wattle and bluegums and the only sound was the occasional zinging of an electric saw, signalling the presence of illegal cutters.

As it got closer to Marine Drive, the effluent hit a reed bed where it slowed and disappeared beneath the smelly mud.

Wildlife and Environment Society Eastern Cape chair Dr Gary Koekemoer, who also did the walk, said the reeds would filter the sewage to some degree.

“But we are concerned that as it seeps into the dunes it could contaminate the groundwater which not only supplies boreholes in the area but which is also a key element of the stromatolites off our coast.”

The ancient reef-like formations, flagged as one of the Bay’s most unusual bits of eco-heritage, are fed by calcium-rich seeps of water from the dunes.

Just before Marine Drive, the sewage could be seen gushing from its subterranean path into a pipe.

Over the road, we followed the trail through the Paintball Heaven property at Three Pools and found a raised cement manhole.

From there, it ran underground and into a pipe encased in a cement sleeve that pushed 50m off the rocky shore.

Click here https://bit.ly/4jW4LZa to join The Herald WhatsApp Channel for the latest news straight to your phone.