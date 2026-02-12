Metro unveils R16m repair of Kelvin Jones sewage treatment plant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On an oversight visit to the Kelvin Jones Wastewater Treatment Plant in Kariega were, from left, plant maintenance director Mfundo Bukubukwana, mayor Babalwa Lobishe and wastewater treatment director Anderson Mancotywa Picture: Eugene Coetzee

The metro has unveiled a major multimillion-rand investment in the Kelvin Jones Wastewater Treatment Works in Kariega which was responsible in recent years for sewage flooding into nearby businesses.

Speaking on site on Tuesday, Bay executive mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the flooding sewage, triggered by heavy rains, had been a huge problem.

“It would make its way onto the premises of various commercial properties, many of them being high-profile, overseas organisations.”

She said on numerous occasions the metro had to hire diesel-driven bypass pumps to relieve the inlet works.

Rental and diesel costs escalated and countless overtime hours were claimed by municipal employees and sub-contractors who needed to be on standby at night and on weekends.

She said the intervention included the manufacture and installation of six new pump sets and construction of a new concrete platform.

“We set aside R16m and we have already spent R13m.

“Inflow is now kept under control and we are proud to say that the plant is functioning efficiently.”

She said the metro had also invested in a new, stronger perimeter fence and an underground steel barrier which made it much more difficult for cable thieves.

“We have also invested in a new sieving system which improves the removal of solids, and an electronic board which helps us detect faults remotely, 24 hours a day.”

