Pastor-turned-comedian tackles intimacy and breaks bedroom taboos

Timothy Kieswetter will be performing his comedy show at Centre Stage in Baywest Mall on February 18.

A pastor, sex therapist and comedian walk into a bar and you know the rest... but if not then best you catch Timothy Kieswetter’s latest show at Centre Stage in Baywest Mall.

Kieswetter, who went from pastor to sex therapist and now comedian will be performing his show, Tietologie en Tottikunde, on February 18.

The Afrikaans comedy covers a variety of topics around intimacy in the bedroom.

Kieswetter, who started his career as a pastor in Pretoria, said he soon found that so much of his work was couples therapy.

“I realised that there are too many marriages that are unhappy and they end in divorce because the number one reason why a marriage doesn’t work is sex.

“As a pastor, I didn’t have the training or the skills to help people in their sex lives.

“So then I started studying sexology.”

Kieswetter said for the first four years as a sexologist, he did workshops and training seminars.

“I realised that the taboo [around sex] is so big that I wasn’t able to reach a large audience with it.

“And then I realised that if I want to take this message to the masses, I must change my delivery system, and then I thought that I need to take this to theatre.

“In theatre you can get away with a lot more, and that is why I started with my first comedy show.”

Kieswetter said he had performed his comedy show for the past 11 years and had booked sold-out shows across SA for the next year.

“It has been my life’s passion ever since. I use comedy to strip away the taboo.”

“I have been married for 22 years — to the same wife — with zero affairs and we have five kids who are all daughters.

“So you can see that I take my job very seriously.”

Kieswetter said the show delved into the science behind sexuality and love.

“Sex is such a taboo topic that we don’t talk about it and that’s a problem.

“If we don’t talk about it, we can’t learn about it, and if we don’t learn about it, we can’t grow and that’s why the problems persist.”

Kieswetter describes his show as a “couples therapy session”.

“You pay for the comedy and get sex therapy for free.”

Though the idea of a comedy show filled with jokes about what goes on behind closed doors may seem a bit much for some people, Kieswetter describes himself as someone who stands up in front of audiences — as a pastor, a sex therapist and a comedian — with the core purpose of helping people live happier lives.

“To solve the number one problem in marriages has always been my goal, and through this type of comedy I am achieving that goal.”