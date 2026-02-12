Protests at NMU turn violent amid housing woes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chaos erupted at Nelson Mandela University on Thursday as students blocked the road leading to the north and south campuses in protest about several issues ahead of the first week of lectures.

The situation quickly escalated, with police and private security firing rubber bullets and nylon plastic bullets at hundreds of protesting students as the smoke from burning tyres filled the air.

Students were seen throwing rocks at police and private security.

Police were also seen taunting students by putting their guns down and dancing as rocks were thrown at them, and one member was even giving students a lesson on how to throw rocks more accurately.

Protesters claimed that there were multiple injuries of students from rubber bullets and nylon projectiles.

At least one student was arrested and loaded into the police Nyala vehicle on the frontlines of the protest.

Student Representative Council president Somila Komani said the protests followed multiple requests from the SRC to the university to address ongoing issues, including accommodation, transport and meal vouchers, which went went unanswered.

“The issues are not just issues we woke up [this morning] to protest.

“We have been engaging the university and none of them want to assist us.”

Komani said one of the most pressing issues was a shortage of available student accommodation.

“Every night we struggle to go to sleep because there are a lot of students who are looking for accommodation.

“These students are only funded for tuition, which is leaving us with the question of where does the university expect the students to stay.

“We are also striking because of concessions. There are new criteria that are excluding even first years from applying for concessions.”

Komani said there were other issues, including student transport.

“We don’t have shuttles that are going to Uitenhage [Kariega], while we have students who are staying that side.

“Another thing is that the meal management system that is meant for NSFAS students is leaving students hungry in the middle of the month.

“This thing has been a crisis for so many years and NMU has decided even up to today to not address this issue.

“We engaged the university on proposals for accommodation and they didn’t do anything.

“We have to put six students in each room. Some rooms even have 10 people staying in them.”

Komani claimed that the Thursday protest had escalated due to excessive force being used by authorities.

“We started this protest peacefully. We only starting burning things after they started shooting at us.

“The police were peaceful until the private security came and started shooting at us, and then the police started shooting at us too.”

Komani said the SRC had engaged the university multiple times, even writing a letter to the vice-chancellor this week.

“I told the VC that the dean of students is nowhere.

“We have been engaging him since the fifth of January and he hasn’t done anything. The dean has to make a decision and he doesn’t want to make a decision.”

NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu said the university noted the blockage of entrances to both the North and South campuses.

“The group obstructed access with burning tyres and barricades, seeking to prevent students and staff from attending classes and reporting for duty.

“Reports of intimidation directed at members of the university community have also been received.

“Such actions are unacceptable and inconsistent with the university’s values and principles.”

She said while NMU respected and upheld the constitutionally protected right to protest, this right may not be exercised in a manner that infringed on the rights, safety and academic activities of others.

“Management has been actively engaging with the Student Representative Council (SRC).

“Matters previously raised as demands have been addressed, and outstanding issues remain under consideration through established engagement processes involving the SRC.”

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said on Thursday afternoon that police had remained in the area to ensure public safety.

“On Thursday at about 5am a group of protesters [students] gathered in University Way, Summerstrand, inside the NMU premises.

“They threw stones at the private security, SAPS Humewood and Public Order Police members who were attending the incident.

“The use of shotgun rubber rounds was utilised to disperse the stone-throwing protesters.

“One suspect has been arrested and is being processed at the station.”