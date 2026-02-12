Simola rolls out red carpet for unique Knysna arts event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Canvas will meet carpet at the Simola Hotel, Country Club & Spa on Thursday for an eclectic mix of class and art at the red carpet Art Catwalk show.

The Knysna Arts Society partnered with the Kunst in de Kas Foundation to host the inaugural show aimed at promoting Knysna local artists and celebrating their journey while simultaneously showcasing their work to prospective buyers.

Nina Malan, from the Knysna Arts Association, said the ​26 artists, dressed in black and white, would showcase their artwork on a red carpet to well-known industry figures.

​“We are always looking at ways to help our members promote their art and this, first of its kind in SA, presented a unique opportunity.

​“Not only members of the society applied for the submission process.

“Fifty-three submissions were received and curated by an independent panel in the Netherlands.

“We viewed and assessed all the artworks,” she said.

​Johan Dijik, one of the founders of The Kunst in de Kas Foundation, said the idea was inspired by a good friend in the Netherlands.

The late friend, who was both a singer and an artist, suggested he and his partner do something with art in an authentic greenhouse to assist aspiring artists in the Netherlands.

“There are more paintings than walls to hang them on,“ he said.

“Few artists can truly make a living from their art.”

​Malan said the struggles that ordinary and established artists experienced became the reason they pushed to host the sold-out event.

“Knysna is a unique playing field for artists to draw inspiration from.

“The sea, lagoon and forest, the people with their generosity of spirit and the fact that the Knysna Arts Society has been offering so much in terms of events and exhibition opportunities for the artists in town.

“And now the Art Catwalk to wow the audience with a unique and creative way of presenting art,” she said.

​Malan said they aimed to hold the event annually and attract hundreds of artists to enter.

​Some of the artists chosen to showcase their work include Siphamandla Mphati, Siphesihle (Gift) Ncwana, Lubanza (Gatsby) Mpoyi, Rene Gomes, Jenny Kilzer, Faith du Plessis, and from further afield, Ferdo Voigt and Cole Hay.

​The event will start on Thursday at 6pm at the Simola Hotel, Country Club & Spa.