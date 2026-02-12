Sona road closures snarl Cape Town CBD traffic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police block off some of the streets in Cape Town’s CBD causing traffic disruptions, ahead of the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

It is the early morning of the state of the nation address (Sona) and vehicles are already streaming into Cape Town’s CBD, with many motorists attempting to beat congestion as widespread road closures take effect.

According to the city’s traffic service, some closures began on February 7 and will remain in place until February 28 to accommodate parliamentary sittings and related security arrangements.

Traffic service spokesperson Kevin Jacobs warned extensive disruptions are expected across the CBD, with parking availability in certain areas affected.

“Motorists are requested to limit non-essential travel in the CBD over this period,” Jacobs said.

“If you need to travel in or around the CBD and surrounds, factor in additional travelling time and plan your routes accordingly.”

He urged drivers to keep intersections clear between traffic light changes to prevent gridlock and to remain patient and courteous.

Key roads affected

Closures between February 9 and 26 will affect major CBD routes, including:

Darling Street (sections between Plein, Buitenkant, Adderley and Tenant streets), with closures ranging from early morning to late night on selected days.

Plein and Lower Plein streets (Roeland to Castle Street), with extended closures from February 13 to 26 .

Corporation Street (Caledon to Darling).

Longmarket Street (Plein to Buitenkant).

Parade Street (Caledon to Darling).

Commercial Street (including sections operating temporarily as bi-directional).

Buitenkant Street (Roeland to Darling).

Sir Lowry Road (Tenant to Darling).

Most closures include affected intersections unless otherwise indicated.

Jacobs said traffic control measures will be in place, but congestion is expected throughout the period. Commuters are encouraged to consider alternative routes or public transport where possible.

