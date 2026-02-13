Bay mayor court case postponed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gqeberha high court has postponed the case involving Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe and former GOOD regional leader Siyanda Mayana to Tuesday.

The matter was heard at the motion court on Friday after the same court granted an interim order on Tuesday interdicting Mayana from posting “defamatory” statements on social media about Lobishe.

Mayana had published posts alleging that several deposits — some amounting to hundreds of thousands of rand — had been made into Lobishe’s bank account in December.

However, Lobishe rejected the accusations, saying she welcomed any lawful review of her accounts.

Judge Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya granted the order after discussions between the legal representatives.

According to the order, the relief was granted after an agreement was reached between Lobishe’s lawyer, advocate Lyalle Windvogel, and Mayana’s attorney, Yolisa Bono.

“[Mayana] is hereby interdicted from continuing to publish, and/or republishing, the offending statements, or any statements that repeat or imply some or all of the allegations in respect of [Lobishe],” the order reads.

It states that the interdictory relief sought will operate as interim relief with immediate effect pending the finalisation of the proceedings.

It is understood that the order will be in effect until Friday.

Mayana was directed to file his answering affidavit by no later than 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Lobishe must file her replying affidavit by 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Both parties are expected to file their respective heads of argument by midday on Thursday.

In her founding affidavit, dated February 5, which included supporting documents, including Mayana’s posts, Lobishe said the urgent application was to declare that her right to dignity, in particular her right to reputation and to a good name, as protected by section 10 of the constitution, had been unlawfully infringed by Mayana.

She said Mayana had published defamatory statements from January 18 to February 3.

“In this application, I seek a final interdict against the respondent for him to cease his continued unlawful defamation of me,” Lobishe wrote.

She said Mayana published a series of offensive statements on Facebook concerning her on January 18 and 19.

“In the context of the respondent’s offending statements as a whole, the offending statements were intended to mean, and were understood by the ordinary reader to mean, that I am involved in corrupt criminal and unlawful activities, that I was a party to, through my appointment as the mayor, the orchestrator of unlawful, secret and unlawful transaction(s); and not only that, that I failed to declare my role in [these] unlawful, secret and corrupt transactions, meaning that I had probably deceived the local community,” she wrote in part.

Lobishe denied the allegations.

“I am not corrupt, a criminal, nor incompetent.”

She said Mayana’s statement that her personal bank account had been frozen implied that such circumstances were indicative of corruption or financial impropriety on her part.

“I can confirm that I lawfully conduct a small business as a form of income generation, including the sale of retail products such as hair.

“There is nothing unlawful, unethical or improper about a public representative conducting a small business, provided that it is lawful and properly declared where required.

“I can confirm that my personal bank account has not been frozen.

“It has been temporarily paused for transactional purposes only, in accordance with routine compliance and verification purposes conducted by my bank in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) — arising from business-related transactions.

“Such temporary transactional pauses are commonplace and do not imply, nor are they indicative of, any wrongdoing or criminal conduct.”

Lobishe said her attorneys issued a letter of demand to Mayana on January 20, calling on him to remove his defamatory statements and issue an unconditional apology, but he failed to comply.

