Bishop Bolana’s impact on youth celebrated at memorial

More than 500 congregants gathered at the Bantu Church of Christ Church headquarters in New Brighton on Thursday evening to honour the life of the late Bishop Dr John Bolana, who was remembered as a compassionate father, mentor and champion of youth development.

After a long illness, Bolana, 82, the fifth leader and head of the Bantu Church of Christ, died at Netcare Greenacres Hospital on February 3, surrounded by his family.

He had served as the bishop for nearly 25 years.

The dignitaries in attendance at the memorial service included Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, MMC for corporate services Khusta Jack and former mayor Nceba Faku, among others.

The historic Bantu Church of Christ was founded in Cape Town in 1914 by Bishop James Limba, with its headquarters later established in New Brighton in 1928.

Bolana’s successor, Mlungisi Bebula, is the sixth bishop of the church.

During his tenure, Bolana led more than 2.5-million congregants in churches starting from SA and inclusive of the Southern African Development Community, while still maintaining what speakers described as a significant impact in his local community in the metro.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Ward 15 councillor Mpumelelo Majola described Bolana as a kind person and recalled how, in June 2025, he had rebuilt the home of 89-year-old Tizima Jantjies after it burnt down.

“Tata built that house from the ground up out of his own pocket; not money from the church.

“He invited us to the handover, and we saw how the granny was crying with happiness.

“How many leaders would do such things? This church even feeds people — how many churches do that?”

Archbishop of Cape Town and Primate of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa Thabo Makgoba and Bishop Dr William Leleki from the Methodist Church were among the guest speakers.

Leleki praised Bolana’s leadership, drawing a distinction between a manager and a leader, particularly in the way Bolana addressed social ills affecting young people, including substance abuse.

He said the church had among the highest number of youths in its congregation.

“Tata was a leader with vision. He knew what direction to take and what was needed.

“It is believed that during the era of Tata, young people were given the opportunity to participate and work well within the church.

“That must be applauded, because the young people are the future,” Leleki said, adding that he had led quietly.

Speaking on behalf of the mothers of the church, emotional church members Weziwe Njanjala and Pamela Stokwe said they would never forget how Bolana had saved their children from societal social ills.

“The mothers [of this church] said I should say they will remember ‘grandfather’ for his acts of bringing their children back to the church.”

Pointing to the congregation, she said: “Here they are today, filling the church.

“Through his strength, he also gave them jobs that kept them in church so that they would not get involved with drugs or alcohol.

“Some became poets, praise singers, preachers,” Njanjala said.

Stokwe added that Bolana had played a significant role in advocating against gender-based violence for 365 days a year and taught congregants to be respectful and firm on the principles of what God wanted in marital life.

Representing the youth, Nelson Mandela University graduate Zukho Makakade said Bolana not only had a vision of filling the church with graduates but also shared some of the best fashion tips — evident in the dignified appearance of young and old men in their suits and ties at the memorial.

“In 2009, grandfather went out to fetch the youth of the church so that the names of our forefathers would not end in the church books. He called us and brought a lot of us back.

“When the young people came back, they came back in a variety of conditions, but he washed us with the word of God. On December 25, there was a variety of graduates just as he said there would be,” Makakade said.

The funeral service will take place in the city on Sunday.

