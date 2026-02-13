Father-son canoe trip uncovers history, nature on Kowie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As we paddled closer to the shore, we were admiring a boerboon tree, heavy with crimson blooms, hanging low over the water, when the muddy bank below it came alive.

Something red and black swarmed like lightning across the mud and then, in a twinkling, it was gone. Did we even see it?

But the clue, of course, was there — a five-star strip of estuarine real estate sprayed with telltale burrows, some small, and some disturbingly large.

As we paddled on, our eyes got more accustomed to spotting them before they skittered away and dived into their hidey-holes.

What seemed each time like a single science fiction miasma surging across the banks was in fact a consortium of furry marsh crabs.

These little guys have a dark carapace or top deck, and their reddish-yellow claws have a dense patch of hair at the joint.

They use these hairy nippers to wipe mud off themselves, and the bristles also allow them to detect vibrations in the water. Which is how they knew to disappear like greased lightning, however quietly we approached.

My son Benjamin and I were doing the two-day 21km Kowie Canoe Trail, from Port Alfred to Horseshoe Cabin and back.

Earlier that morning we had met Gary and Bruce, who manage the trail for the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, at the small boat harbour.

There we handed over our gear and provisions for that night to be driven up to the cabin, before climbing into our two-man Indian canoe and setting off.

We wobbled out around the edge of the Halyards Hotel, splashed past the Port Alfred River & Skiboat Club and slid beneath the Nico Malan bowstring girder bridge and then the Henry Putt Bridge.

Putt was a former mayor of Port Alfred and manager of the Kowie Railway.

As recorded in the May 1 1911 Grocott’s Penny Mail special edition, which I recently read, he was a key figure on hand tending to survivors after the Blaauwkrantz Bridge disaster on April 22 that year.

A cousin of mine showed me the clipping because one of our relatives died in that strange accident.

Kathleen Hope Brereton was my grandmother’s sister (and Ben’s great, great aunt, as I explained to him), and the daughter of Rhodes University’s first registrar, Rev AW Brereton, my great-grandfather.

Kathleen was one of 31 people who died when their train tumbled off the bridge after a freight truck carrying stones and pineapples derailed.

The Blaauwkrantz Bridge spanned the Blaauwkrans River, which was a tributary of the Kowie, not much further north than we were going.

As we left town, more and more water birds appeared — cormorants, egrets, plovers, grey herons, pied kingfisher and, most excitingly, a goliath heron, with a handsome brown head and a beak like a dagger.

It was sweltering and, keen for an early lunch, we beached our canoe at a shady spot on the east bank.

There we discovered that some of our snacks were bobbing around in a pool of water that had accumulated in our craft.

Whether this was the result of Ben’s horsing around in the back or my splashing too much from the front was hard to say.

However, there was something about this discovery and our mangrove shore desolation that delighted my son, and he spent the next 20 minutes describing this mishap with glee, in epic terms and in his best Bushtucker Bunjie Kiwi mud crab poacher accent, in a video, which he dispatched to his brothers and mum.

We finished our soggy but still delicious snacks and, having ensured that mum knew it was a joke, and she did not need to send a rescue party, we ventured on.

It was just us and the azure sky, green bush and slate blue sweep of the river. We passed more water birds, mullet jumping and, on two occasions, bushbuck browsing on the bank.

While I kept us from going broadside to the current, Ben holstered his paddle and pieced together the disintegrated map, which we had carelessly agreed he could stick in his pocket. It was getting late and the pressure was on.

But he worked out that if we were where he thought, then a tumble of rocks stained white, presumably from dassie urine, would be visible on a cliff to starboard up ahead, and then we would be nearly there.

At that point, a motorboat roared past going the other way and a passenger spread his hands, and shouted in disbelief, “what are you doing?”, before they disappeared.

He was surely drunk, we agreed crossly. But the shadows were lengthening and perhaps we had overshot our cabin....

However, right then a fish eagle swooped across above us, which was surely a good omen.

And so it turned out to be, because the white rocks soon popped up, the river narrowed, the east bank steepled above us, covered in thick bush, and to the left was a glassy pool on a horseshoe bend.

It was all as described, and there was the jetty we had been looking out for.

Having hauled our canoe onto the jetty, we tramped up the path to the cabin, which is set 50m back in the trees. Bruce had dropped off our provisions and we sat in the blessed shade, cracked open a couple of beers and toasted our success.

Then we unpacked our gear in the cabin, having first introduced ourselves to the forest of flatties who were waiting on the walls with spiderly patience for the evening miggies to arrive.

After enjoying a dip in the river, we lit a fire.

Interestingly, though it was so hot and humid, there weren’t many mosquitos, surely a sign of a healthy ecosystem, balanced by an armada of mozzie predators of every shape and size.

We played Texas hold’em by lamplight until our steaks were ready, and then more while the owls hooted across the river and the stars appeared, hanging like bunches of bright fruit in the velvet darkness, in the gaps above the trees.

Perhaps auntie Kathleen was up there. When I think about it now, it doesn’t seem impossible.

In the morning, beneath a canopy of birdsong, I made coffee and watched a songololo crawling busily towards some leaf litter.

It was deeply peaceful but we had slept like logs and we were ready for the paddle home.