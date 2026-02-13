Nelson Mandela Bay receives eight new waste compactors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the handing over of compactors to the municipality at Markman Fresh Produce Market were acting executive director, public health Anna-Lisa Dyakala, MMC Thsonono Buyeye, acting deputy director solid waste management Lindelwa Mgijima, Billson Trucks fleet sales manager Chantelle Allen and UD Trucks regional sales manager Grant Warner. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has strengthened its waste management services with the handover of eight new refuse compactors.

The vehicles, supplied by UD Trucks and facilitated through Billson Trucks, were handed over during a ceremony at the Markman Fresh Produce Market, highlighting the municipality’s commitment to advancing solid waste management and public health priorities.

Public health political head Thsonono Buyeye expressed optimism about the municipality’s investment in fully maintained, municipally owned trucks.

“We wanted trucks that are new, reliable and fully covered by maintenance plans so they spend more time on the road serving our communities and less time in workshops,” Buyeye said.

“This allows us to focus on other essential cleaning services that have been neglected, while ensuring residents receive the waste management service they are paying for.

“We are very pleased with this investment.”

The addition of the eight compactors is expected to significantly increase refuse collection capacity, reduce service backlogs and improve operational efficiency within the municipality’s solid waste division.

Chantelle Allen, sales executive at Billson Trucks, said the handover reflected a strong commitment to supporting municipalities in delivering essential services.

“This is part of a bigger plan to strengthen our relationship with the municipality and contribute to improved service delivery in the metro,” Allen said.

“We fully support the municipality’s efforts to enhance Nelson Mandela Bay as a whole.”