Netflix film debut ‘Yoh! Bestie’ puts Plett on the map

Plettenberg Bay’s stunning coastal scenery is in the international spotlight yet again, this time as the backdrop of the new Netflix film Yoh! Bestie.

The romantic comedy, set around a destination wedding, is a feature film follow-up to the hit series Yoh! Christmas that aired on Netflix on February 6 and has thrust the region onto the international stage.

Seeing our airport, our villas, and our coastlines featured as themselves on a global platform like Netflix is a powerful boost for our brand as a premier film destination. — Linda Packwood

​Linda Packwood of Plett Film, which markets the town as a destination to the film industry, said the focus on the town would position it as a preferred destination for dozens of people around the world.

She said the production utilised Plettenberg Bay’s unique outdoor locations, exquisite hotels and restaurants, and sweeping shorelines to establish the film’s romantic and high-stakes atmosphere.

“‘Yoh! Bestie’ highlights why the Garden Route is a premier destination for destination weddings, international travellers and major film productions.

“This is a milestone for our local industry,” she said.

Plett Tourism acting CEO, Cindy Wilson-Trollip, said the film was shot during May, a traditionally quiet period for local tourism.

​She said the production brought a vital economic surge to the area.

“Film shoots in Plett bring money directly into the local economy, filling beds, hiring cast and crews, feeding teams, and paying for permits and locations.

“And the free global advertising of our beautiful town keeps on giving long after the cameras pack up.”

She said the project saw deep collaboration across the community, with accommodation venues hosting the crew while the senior directors were hosted at local landmarks, including The Palms, Plett Villas, and various luxury apartments.

​Logistics and permits are handled by Wilson-Trollip, working closely with the production team to streamline permits, truck parking and location access.

And local services, such as Garden Route businesses, including Bee’s Catering and Wild Compass adventure consultancy, are integrated into the production process.

​The film was created by Tiffany and Johnny Barbuzano and produced by BBZee Films.

​The movie provides the long-awaited resolution to the cliffhanger ending of Yoh! Christmas, reuniting fans with the beloved Thando (Katlego Lebogang) and Charles (Siya Sepotokele).

​The film picks up as Thando, who has long struggled with her “unlucky-in-love” status, is forced to confront deep-seated jealousy when her best friend Charles returns from his travels with a fiancée.

As the wedding preparations begin along the coast, unresolved feelings and buried truths surface, blurring the lines between friendship and love.

The supporting cast includes Didie Makobane, Kagiso Modupe, Yonda Thomas, and Fikile Mthwalo.