Parents rally to save Greenville Primary

New hope was given to pupils, parents and staff of Greenville Primary this week following a meeting with district education director Ernest Gorgonzola.

The concerned parents, together with members of the school governing body, marched to the district education offices on Monday.

This was promptly followed by a visit to the school by officials to find a way forward.

Greenville primary is in dire state with break-ins and vandalism occurring frequently, resulting in the dilapidated structures suffering further.

The school has only 163 pupils and six staff remaining, with most parents opting to send their children to other schools due to the decay.

However, SGB chair Karen Bowers said they hoped they were on the road to recovery after they were well accepted at the department’s office.

“We went with a clear mandate that if we did not hear anything positive within seven days, we would close the school down.

“The district director of education, Ernest Gorgonzola, said he could not make any promises.

“On Monday, he said there would be mobile classes erected on the school premises.

“He also said we must make a request for four security guards at the school, two during the day and two at night.

“What makes us glad and upbeat is the fact that he gave us the assurance that the school would not close down.”

Bowers said a temporary teacher would also be allocated to the school.

“One of our requests was that the secretary of the school, Castanet Davis, and the acting principal, Veronica Martin, be made permanent appointments.

“The department said we could knock on their doors at any time and that gives us peace of mind.

“At the end of the day, it is all about the children.

“Greenville Primary was once one of the top schools in Bloemendal and we want to restore it to its former glory.”

She said engagement with the department had given them new hope for the future.

“Especially the sympathetic manner in which Mr Gorgonzola and the others listened to us is heartwarming.

“Every morning when we get to school, we don’t know what to expect next, but we as SGB and parents must not lose faith and keep on believing and praying.

“We therefore make an appeal to the parents and those living nearby to take ownership of the school.

“With the events of the past week, we look forward to the future.”

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima acknowledged the visit of the parents to the department.

He said they would look at their grievances and see how they could assist the school.